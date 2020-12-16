Illegal Returnees Summoned to Hear Charges in Chiang Rai

Police in Chiang Rai Province have summoned Covid-19 infected returnees who illegally crossed into Thailand from Myanmar, to hear legal charges after they have recovered from the illness.

Provincial Police Region 5 commissioner Prachuap Wongsuk said instructed Chiang Rai police at the Mae Sai station and the Mae Sai immigration office, to summon the illegal returnees to hear charges. The summons also includes the three women discharged from Nakornping Hospital in Chiang Mai on Tuesday.

The illegal border crossers with Covid-19 will be charged with illegal entry in violation of the Immigration Act of 1979; violating the emergency decree; and violating an order issued on March 21, 2020 by the Chiang Rai disease control committee that temporarily prohibited crossings at permanent and other points of entry along the border.

Fines and Possible Jail Time

Offenders face a fine of up to 2,000 baht for violating the Immigration Act, and up to two years in prison and a fine of up to 40,000 baht for disobeying the emergency decree. The violation of the order prohibiting border crossings carries a penalty of up one year in jail and a fine of up to 100,000 baht.

Pol Lt Gen Prachuap announced the prosecution plans while visiting a health centre in Chiang Mai to give moral support for Region 5 police undergoing a screening process for Covid-19.

On Monday, the spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration had implored Thais returning home to use official border crossings. “We will not send you to jail. We will send you to state quarantine facilities,” Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin told them.

New Covid-19 Cases

Meanwhile, recorded nine new cases on Tuesday, one of whom was a 30-year-old pharmacist from Ethiopia who is five months pregnant.

She arrived in Thailand on Nov 4 and stayed at a Covid-19 quarantine facility in Bangkok until she tested positive for Covid-19 on Nov 18, the last day she was required to be in quarantine upon arriving in Thailand, said the centre in a Facebook post.

She was then transferred to a private hospital for treatment although she did not show any symptoms, according to information given by a centre spokesman.

The other eight new infections also comprised two people from Switzerland, one from the UK, one from Romania, one from the Netherlands, two from the US and one hailing from Qatar.