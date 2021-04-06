Chiang Rai Province to Host “Back to Origin Tea & Coffee Festival”

Entrepreneurs in Chiang Rai are joining hands to organize “Back to Origin Tea & Coffee Festival” during 10-12 April 2021 to promote the economy and tourism in Chiang Rai province.

There will be several booths at the old city hall on Singhakai Road in Wiang Subdistrict, displaying local souvenirs and tourists can enjoy locally-brewed tea and coffee. Locals and tourists can also take part in a competition for the best menus that can go with tea and coffee.

Visitors can also sample food recipes from several ethnic communities and singers will entertain them throughout the festival.

Mr Jirasak Jupor, who represents the organizers of the Tea & Coffee Festival, thanked the Tourism Authority of Thailand for its support. The festival is open from 3.30 p.m. to two hours before midnight.

Many activities within the event include