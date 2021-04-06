Chiang Rai News
Chiang Rai Province to Host “Back to Origin Tea & Coffee Festival”
Entrepreneurs in Chiang Rai are joining hands to organize “Back to Origin Tea & Coffee Festival” during 10-12 April 2021 to promote the economy and tourism in Chiang Rai province.
There will be several booths at the old city hall on Singhakai Road in Wiang Subdistrict, displaying local souvenirs and tourists can enjoy locally-brewed tea and coffee. Locals and tourists can also take part in a competition for the best menus that can go with tea and coffee.
Visitors can also sample food recipes from several ethnic communities and singers will entertain them throughout the festival.
Mr Jirasak Jupor, who represents the organizers of the Tea & Coffee Festival, thanked the Tourism Authority of Thailand for its support. The festival is open from 3.30 p.m. to two hours before midnight.
Many activities within the event include
- Local souvenir shop booth activities Coffee and tea shop Handmade ethnic items Lots of chic food and drinks wandering around for exhibitors to taste and enjoy each other without stopping for the entire 3 days. And experience for tourists to taste different kinds of tea and coffee With a unique approach to each area Ready to sell products directly from the manufacturer to the consumer
- Discussion and education by speakers Specialist in tea and coffee in Chiang Rai
- Latte Art Competition and watching a coffee show and making latte art by Khun Tong Anon Thitiprasert, the shopkeeper and Barista Roast8ry Lab (Roast8ry Lab) Nimmanhaemin Soi 3. Chiang Mai Province Position World Latte Art champion 2017, World Coffee in Good Spirits 6th 2019
- Coffee drip competition and tea signature drink competition by baristas and skilled tea makers. It is the creation of a coffee and tea menu. Special for tourists to taste coffee and tea in a strange and addictive way and come back to travel again.
- An activity to create a special dessert menu to eat with tea and coffee drinks and to develop recipes of the tribes. By bringing the wisdom of ethnic food To create a new food. Upholding the uniqueness of local food And give recipes to entrepreneurs in the community to be able to continue to business by Chef Boss Pattanapong Wongwan Degree, Chef from Le Cordon Bleu Sydney, Australia
- Full of satisfaction with colorful music, beautiful music In a warm atmosphere from Praew Kanitkul, Belle Supon, and Chilling Sunday, it is a kind of Social Distancing (social spacing) fun.