Chiang Rai ASEAN Flower Festival 2020 Opens Christmas Day

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to announce the Chiang Rai ASEAN Flower Festival 2020 will be held from 25 December, 2020, to 10 January, 2021, at Suan Mai Ngam Rim Nam Kok Park in Chiang Rai city.

TAT and the event co-organizers, Chiang Rai Province, Chiang Rai Provincial Administrative Organisation and ArtBridge Chiang Rai, are inviting people to come and experience “The fascinating lights and watery art” at this year’s edition of the annual show.

The Chiang Rai ASEAN Flower Festival is held in the middle of the Thai ‘winter’, which runs from December to February, bringing cooler months and when various species of flower come into bloom in particular in the Northern region. This includes Thailand’s very own pink cherry blossoms, which put on an enchanting display of floral beauty in different locations around Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai.

Visitors to the Chiang Rai ASEAN Flower Festival 2020 can wander around the picturesque riverside setting that is Suan Mai Ngam Rim Nam Kok Park admiring the beautiful flora on show and enjoying the various activities on offer, as well as delicious local cuisine.

Chiang Rai ASEAN Flower Festival to Promote Tourism

They can experience enchanting Lanna culture and traditions of Northern Thailand, including the Kat Miew Lanna Kitchen Exhibition and the tribal lifestyle Pham Wisdom Lanna Sala Chiang Rai. Locally made OTOP (One Tambon One Product) goods will also be on sale. The ‘longest musical fountain in Thailand’ will feature multiple evening performances between 18:00 Hrs and 21:00 Hrs.

One of several major flower festivals held in Thailand annually, the Chiang Rai ASEAN Flower Festival is a way to promote Chiang Rai’s tourism sector and encourage more visitors to explore the country’s northernmost province – whether for the first time or as a repeat visitor experiencing it from a different perspective. The show also helps to spread tourism income more evenly and widely throughout the local communities, such as through the OTOP sales.

Please note that precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19 will be in place during the Festival, and all festival-goers are kindly requested to follow these. The measures include the wearing of a face mask at all times, regular washing of hands with alcohol gel or soap and water, body temperature screening, QR code scanning upon entry and exit, and social distancing.