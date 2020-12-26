Thailand to Continue its Opening Plans for Travellers Slowly and Safely

Thailand’s tourism sector will continue to safely and slowly reopen welcoming international travellers to the country with special tourist visas and initiatives. While also remaining vigilant by enforcing strict public health guidelines to protect all during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Tourism Authority of Thailand reports.

The Thai Government recently lifted restrictions on the Special Tourist Visa (STV), which allows entry for tourists from any country or territory worldwide. Prior to this, STV holders were only allowed from low-risk countries. The STV offers visitors an initial 90-day visa with two extensions totalling 270 days. The STV was also extended to allow arrival by private yacht.