Connect with us

Tech

WhatsApp Introduces a New Feature To Address The Link Preview Issue
Advertisement

Tech

Top NVIDIA Stock Market Investor Says Rally Won't Last

Tech

Introducing PayPal's New Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Tech

The OpenAI Team Exposes Emails From Elon Musk Demanding 'Full Control'

Tech

Car Diagnostics with ANCEL's Wireless Bluetooth OBD2 Scanner

Tech

Tech Giant Meta Has Major Outage of Facebook, Instagram, and Threads

Tech

Since 2021, SoFi Technologies' Stock Has Dropped Nearly 70%. Can I Buy It Today?

Tech

Huawei And Amazon Enter Into a Patent Licensing Agreement

Tech

NVIDIA's Value Crosses $2 Trillion Thanks To Dell's AI Servers

Tech

Apple Gets $2 Bln EU Antitrust Fine In Spotify Case, Will Appeal

Tech

How to Boost Your App's Visibility in Thailand

Tech

PayPal Remittances From This Month: Online Freelancers

Tech

Google Stands By Its Decision to Remove Apps From Play Store in India

Tech

WhatsApp Introduces a Feature That Lets Users Turn Off Third-Party Chats

Tech

Google's AI Blunder Shows Risks As It Tries To Catch Up With Microsoft

Tech

NVIDIA's Valuation Reaches $2 Trillion As Dell Ignites AI Rally

Tech

Thailand's Rise as a Hub for Innovative Software Development

Tech

PayPal's New Chief Marketing Officer Is Geoff Seeley

Tech

Dell Shares Soar As AI Adoption Boosts Annual Forecasts

Tech

Top AI Influencers: Leading the Charge in Artificial Intelligence

Tech

WhatsApp Introduces a New Feature To Address The Link Preview Issue

Published

16 seconds ago

on

WhatsApp Introduces a New Feature To Address The Link Preview Issue

(CTN News) – The social messaging platform WhatsApp, owned by Meta, has announced the launch of an updated feature intended to resolve the annoying link preview bug.

The WABetaInfo team has reported that a number of beta testers are reporting WhatsApp issues sharing certain links on our social networks. These links do not display previews of the images.

It appears to be a problem with links generating large thumbnails within the chat interface, which leads to the links not correctly being displayed within the chat interface when they generate large thumbnails, which WhatsApp causes the links not to be displayed correctly within the chat interface when they generate large thumbnails.

Rebooting the device or removing the app from the device did not resolve the issue, so before a bug-fix update could be released to fix the issue, a reboot of the device needed to be performed in order to find its ultimate solution.

Users can now download and install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.6.10 from the Google Play Store in order to use the latest version of WhatsApp on their device. There has been a new update released to resolve this bug, which is the first time that it has been addressed in this way.

Thus, users must no longer have to worry about this issue coming up again in the future when sharing links because they will no longer experience any issues with it.

SEE ALSO:

Top NVIDIA Stock Market Investor Says Rally Won’t Last

Introducing PayPal’s New Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

The OpenAI Team Exposes Emails From Elon Musk Demanding ‘Full Control’
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies