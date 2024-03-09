WhatsApp Introduces a New Feature To Address The Link Preview Issue

(CTN News) – The social messaging platform WhatsApp, owned by Meta, has announced the launch of an updated feature intended to resolve the annoying link preview bug.

The WABetaInfo team has reported that a number of beta testers are reporting WhatsApp issues sharing certain links on our social networks. These links do not display previews of the images.

It appears to be a problem with links generating large thumbnails within the chat interface, which leads to the links not correctly being displayed within the chat interface when they generate large thumbnails, which WhatsApp causes the links not to be displayed correctly within the chat interface when they generate large thumbnails.

Rebooting the device or removing the app from the device did not resolve the issue, so before a bug-fix update could be released to fix the issue, a reboot of the device needed to be performed in order to find its ultimate solution.

Users can now download and install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.6.10 from the Google Play Store in order to use the latest version of WhatsApp on their device. There has been a new update released to resolve this bug, which is the first time that it has been addressed in this way.

Thus, users must no longer have to worry about this issue coming up again in the future when sharing links because they will no longer experience any issues with it.

