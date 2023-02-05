Connect with us

Tech

NTDEV Released Custom Version Of Windows 11 'Tiny11'
Advertisement

Tech

Microsoft Surface Tablet Refurbished For 73% Off

Tech

'Bitdefender Virus' Definitions NEW UPDATE

Tech

The Fairphone 4 Finally Gets Android 12

Tech

HUAWEI P60: HOW DO YOU LIKE THE DESIGN?

Tech News Asia

Apple Pay Likely To Launch In South Korea By Next Month

Tech

WhatsApp To Let Users 'Pin Messages' In Groups And Chats

Tech

ChatGPT is Reported to Have Reached 100 Million Active Users Just 2 Months After its Launch

Tech Business

Technology And Smartphones to Accelerate in 2023

Tech Entertainment

Netflix Reports Unlikely To Impress Investors And Affect Netflix Stock Price Target

Tech

Maximizing Your Lead Generation Efforts with LeadsNut: 13 Innovative Solutions

Business Tech

Google and Apple Report Disappointing 4th Quarter Results

Tech

The Epic Games Store Has a Free Game For February 9

Tech

Different Career Paths in Software Engineering and What They Involve

Tech

Metaverse Token Development Worth Investing in 2023

Tech

Leverage Blockchain with the Best eLearning App Development Services

Tech

Is SEO a Scam? - Updated Insights for 2023

Tech

LibreOffice 7.5 Adds PDF Export Options And New Icons

Tech

Finally, PS5 Beta Adds Discord Voice Chat

Tech

Twitter's Latest Monetization Plan Makes Its API Fee-Based

Tech

NTDEV Released Custom Version Of Windows 11 ‘Tiny11’

Published

5 seconds ago

on

NTDEV Released Custom Version Of Windows 11 'Tiny11'

(CTN NEWS) – Tiny11 – Windows 95 used less than 100MB of space after installation. However, a fresh installation of Windows 11 requires about 20GB.

No one disputes that software will require more data as technology advances, but many think Windows hasn’t been justified in increasing install sizes by 20,000% over 28 years.

One developer might have demonstrated this using a modified installation of Windows 11 that reduces the default size to 50%.

This week, NTDEV unveiled Tiny11, a slimmed-down version of Windows 11 that can operate on just 2GB of RAM and 8GB of available hard drive space.

It also removes Windows 11’s relatively demanding system requirements, although users should know that it makes some significant compromises to go smaller.

Tiny11 is a condensed version of Windows 11 Pro 22H2 that is accessible as a 3GB ISO file on archive.org instead of the 5.1GB ISO download from Microsoft.

The minimally necessary components of Microsoft’s operating system are in the smaller version, including note-taking tools, calculators, and paint.

Additionally, the Microsoft Store is kept, allowing users to add whatever other Microsoft software they require. The system, by default, uses local accounts and supports internet accounts.

The Windows Component Store is the sacrifice that NTDEV points to as being made to downsize Windows 11. (WinSxS). Users won’t be able to install additional languages or significant features without it.

Although the creator verifies that Tiny11 can receive.NET drivers and security definitions through Windows Update, he claims that Tiny11 is “not serviceable.”

Users worried about the security implications of a customized Windows version can rest assured knowing that Tiny11 doesn’t include any code from non-Microsoft sources.

Users concerned about privacy shouldn’t install it, though, if they expect to be completely free of Microsoft’s telemetry.

The main objective of Tiny11 is to increase the number of platforms that can access Windows 11. Any computer running Windows 10 and capable of dual booting can run the custom edition.

Windows 11’s fairly stringent system requirements, especially regarding CPUs, caused controversy when it was first released. The OS typically requires at least an 8th-generation Intel Core or AMD Zen+ processor due to TPM specifications.

Windows 11 can operate on unsupported systems, but doing so needs extra steps, which Tiny11 removes.

According to the most recent StatCounter data, only one in five Windows users has upgraded to Windows 11.

Though much more slowly than Windows 10, which is still installed on at least 70% of Windows computers, Microsoft’s most recent operating system is still expanding its market share.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Microsoft Surface Tablet Refurbished For 73% Off

‘Bitdefender Virus’ Definitions NEW UPDATE

The Fairphone 4 Finally Gets Android 12
Related Topics:
Continue Reading