'Bitdefender Virus' Definitions NEW UPDATE
'Bitdefender Virus' Definitions NEW UPDATE
Update Bitdefender Anti-Virus with the latest definitions

(CTN NEWS) – Bitdefender Total Security, Bitdefender Internet Security, and Antivirus are all compatible with the upcoming upgrade. Select the operating system and software versions you want (2013, 2012, or 2011). (32-bit or 64-bit).

Please click here to access Virus’s older versions (2010, 2009, or 2008), and click here to access version 10.

Use weekly.exe to update by doing the following steps:

  • Save the file locally on your hard drive after downloading it for your system.
  • Click the downloaded file twice to launch the setup procedure.
  • To start the installation procedure, click Next.
  • Click Next after confirming that you agree to the License Agreement’s provisions.
  • To start installing, click Install.
  • To end the installation wizard, click Finish.

Bitdefender Virus New Update

Download Options:

