Google Engineers Earn An Average Salary Of $150,000. Viral Story

(CTN News) – According to a GenZ software engineer at Google, who works only one hour a day, he earns $150,000 (about Rs 1.2 crore) or more per year working only one hour a day.

He told Fortune he has never worked a full day in his life, and he uses the pseudonym Devon to describe himself.

The techie has also received a sign-on bonus as well as an expectation of a bonus at the end of the year.

Devon told one media outlet that he is doing the bare minimum at work and saving his brain power for things that ignite his passion, rather than doing the bare minimum at work. A techie friend of the techie is also involved in building a company with another techie friend of the techie.

The purpose of Devon’s working day is to write code for a tech giant, but when the media outlet spoke to him after 10 am, he admitted that he had not even opened his laptop yet, even though he was supposed to be working on it.

In response to the portal asking if he was Google worried about missing a message from his manager, he replied that if he did, “it is not the end of the world-I will just get back to it later tonight.”

In an interview with the media portal, he said that he usually begins each week by writing a chunk of code for a decent part of the assignment that he is working on before sending it off to his manager. As a result of this, he is “basically guaranteed” smooth sailing for the rest of the week.

According to him, he typically wakes up at around 9 a.m. to shower and make breakfast before working until 11 am or noon, at which point he switches to working on his startup until 9 or 10 pm.

Devon said that he counts himself among the thousands of tech workers who, on the face of it, are paid to do nothing but sit around and do nothing at all.

There are 97 percent of Google employees who say that their company is a great place to work, compared to only 57 percent of the workforce of a typical U.S. company. There are a number of reasons why Google is so popular. Its comprehensive benefits package, its quirky campus with bicycles and gyms, and its free meals are all well-known.

Based on Devon’s experience interning at the company, he knew that he would not be working very hard there. According to him, he was not slacking so much as he was carefully understating how fast he was working.

He says the only place he would work long hours is a startup if he wanted to work long hours all the time. The main reason people choose Google is because of the work-life balance and the benefits they offer.

You could work for Apple, but Apple has such a fan base of software engineers that they work long hours…but at Google, most of the people know what they’re doing is a job.”

SEE ALSO:

Elon Musk’s “X” Rebranding: How It Affected Twitter’s App Downloads?