Meta Introduces Meta Quest+ VR Subscription with Monthly Game Access

(CTN News) – Meta Quest users can now subscribe to Meta Quest+, a new service that grants them access to the top two VR titles every month. Priced at $7.99 per month or $59.99 annually, this virtual reality subscription offers a curated experience for users.

The first hint of the subscription service emerged in March when a Twitter user discovered a game pass description in the Meta Quest app. Subsequently, another Twitter user spotted the title and price of Meta Quest+ in the app selection of the Meta Quest app earlier this month.

Mark Zuckerberg Confirms Meta Quest+ Subscription Service

Confirming the launch of Meta Quest+, Mark Zuckerberg stated that the subscription is currently available for Quest 2 and Pro headsets. Support for Quest 3 will also be provided when the headset launches in the fall.

The initial games included in the subscription are the action-rhythm game FPS Pistol Whip and the arcade adventure game Pixel Ripped 1995. In August, subscribers will have the opportunity to experience Walkabout Mini Golf and Mothergunship: Forge.

Users can retain access to all the titles as long as they remain subscribed to Meta Quest+.

Meta’s subscription service distinguishes itself from PlayStation, which does not offer VR games through its PlayStation Plus subscription.

Introductory Discount for Meta Quest+ Subscription

In its announcement, the company highlighted the value of subscription services, drawing parallels to the Blockbuster era and emphasizing the affordability and convenience of Meta Quest+. The subscription, valued at up to $60 USD per month, offers Meta Quest users a new way to explore the full potential of their headsets.

Additionally, Meta is currently offering an introductory discount: users who sign up between now and July 31 will only pay $1 for the first month.

Furthermore, Meta recently announced the addition of more games to its VR headset library, including Stranger Things VR, Assassin’s Creed, and Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord.