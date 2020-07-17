Gamers Taking Advantage of Lockdowns with Xbox Series X Games

This has been a huge year for new Xbox games and gaming. Even though the world is in a battle with COVID-19, gamers have taken advantage of lockdowns to play Xbox Series X online games. Stay home has been the campaign mantra to fight COVID-19. But staying home has been fun with a good collection of Xbox games and games at online casino in usa on the other side.

On that note, Microsoft just like any other gaming developer they have been out creating new games for its loyal players. You can check the presumed Xbox Series X titles that will offer you the best gaming experience.

Halo Infinite for Xbox X

The biggest and the most talked about Xbox game is Halo Infinite. This is the first Halo game since 2015’s Halo Guardians. The first one also since 2001’s Halo: Combat. This is an evidence that Microsoft is releasing Halo games as part of the launch title for the new Xbox games.

The game has been developed by 343 Industries; it put a renewed focus on the Master Chief for its release campaign. The innovation for this game is actually top-class and it is the best for you during the lockdown period.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

The 2017 Ninja Theory action-adventure game Hellblade was showered with many praises. The game carries a story that has to do with mental health whilst overcoming your personal demons. With this game being part of the Xbox Series X, fans will be looking forward to an amazing gaming experience. This also triggered expectations from Ninja Theory's long-awaited follow-up.

Gods and Monsters

This is aUbisoft game that is heading towards the next-generation gaming consoles as well. This is an open-world action-adventure game featuring mythological creatures and many others in a fantasy world. This exciting game from Microsoft does not have a specific date on when it is going to be released. Therefore, you can expect it sometime later this year or early next year.