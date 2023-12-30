Connect with us

Apple Watches Can Now Be Purchased On The Website.
Apple Watches Can Now Be Purchased On The Website.

Published

3 days ago

on

Apple Watches Can Now Be Purchased On The Website.

(CTN News) – The sales of the latest Apple Watches, including the Series 9 and Ultra 2 models, have resumed on the company’s website and select retail stores after a temporary pause ordered by a federal appeals court.

This pause was a result of a ban imposed by the US International Trade Commission due to Apple’s infringement of patents held by medical device company Masimo.

The infringement specifically relates to a blood oxygen saturation feature in the Apple Watches Series 9 and Ultra 2 models.

In response to the ban, Apple initially removed these watch models from its stores and website. However, the company is currently appealing against the ban and has proposed modifications to the watch designs to address the patent issues.

While awaiting a decision from the US Customs and Border Protection regarding the proposed changes, Apple has been granted permission to temporarily continue sales of these Apple Watches.

Just one day after select Apple retail stores began selling them again on December 27, these models can now be purchased online as well.

Additionally, Apple Watches plans to make them available in physical stores by the upcoming Saturday.

This indicates that the company is actively working to resolve the patent disputes and is confident in the proposed modifications to the watch designs.

The decision regarding the proposed changes is expected to be reached by January 12th. Until then, Apple is allowed to continue selling the Series 9 and Ultra 2 models.

Despite the temporary ban and infringement issues, Apple Watches has taken swift action to resume sales and is actively working towards resolving the patent disputes.

Google Settles $5B Privacy Lawsuit Over Alleged Covert User Tracking.

AI Chatbots Like ChatGPT Can Deceive Users And Engage In Unlawful Acts.

WhatsApp To Add Username Exchange Feature, Removing Phone Number Requirement.
