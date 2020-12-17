A Complete Guide To Understanding Hard Drive Data Recovery

The most stressful experience for the people who live in the digital world is Data loss. You can lose your data because of several scenarios, like you unintentionally empty your PC recycle bin or you might accidentally delete files from your hard disk. Don’t worry, and some tools can dig into your lost universe and bring out the memories you have lost with hard drive date recovery. Relax knowing you can recover that photo of your loved one that you always want to keep close.

What is Hard drive recovery?

So have you any idea that what is hard drive data recovery? When you accidentally deleted files or formatted a hard drive, you need some solution to solve the problem. HDD recovery is a process that restores your lost files and makes your hard disk working properly again.

There are two steps to go to perform data recovery on a hard drive. First, fix, or repair malfunctioned hard drive. The second one is to recover data from the hard disk drive.

HDD Recovery solutions

If your hard drive has different errors, then the ways to perform disk recovery may be different. Here are some solutions for hard drive recovery: you can use hard drive data recovery software. The other option is to try manual HDD recovery fixes for logical errors. If your disk is malfunctioning due to a physical error, you have to turn hard drive recovery service.

As we mentioned above, if the computer can detect your hard drive, you can use data recovery software to recover data from the hard drive. Then try fixes in your hard disk that create a problem and lose your data. If your drive is damaged physically, you have to request for hard drive recovery service to bring your hard drive back to life.

Data Recovery Services

Some programs can easily recover anything from your hard drive or any other storage device even if you have 0 clues about what you are doing.

Stellar Data Recovery

The best software for recovering lost files and precious data is stellar data recovery. It is built for personal or enterprise needs. This is available for windows and Mac. It can repair your video and photo files or even use their BitRaser for file feature to remove unwanted data from your hard drive.

EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard

This recovery program is easy to use and supports scanning a single partition or whole hard drive where data get lost. Its additional features like updated version 13.0 have included the file repair feature that fixes the damage. In this recovery service, the free version is suitable for document recovery. It has only one downside: we cannot see the recoverability of the file without previewing it. We can say that this is perfectly fine, fast, clean, and simple for the average person.

Advanced Disk Recovery

The Ultimate Data Recovery Software is user friendly and also very, very easy to use. This data recovery program is extremely effective at scanning windows system in just a few seconds. It is a multi-award-winning software that can recover your long lost files and any kind of data from hard drives, memory card, and more.

Other than these major mentions are: Disk drill –the runner up, Advance disk recovery, Recuva, and Minitool Power Data Recovery.

Tips to Avoid Data Loss

If you want to prevent data loss from a hard drive, you should follow these tips:

First, if you hear any strange noises like a grinding sound, immediately stop using the device. You should consider using the byte-level back up facility of Disk Drill to create a viable backup that includes deleted files. To save your drive, use antivirus software that keeps your machine free from malware. To protect tour information, frequently backup your data. Regularly verify all potentially destructive activities like deleting files. A most important tip is to keep your storage devices away from extreme heat or high humidity because these minor conditions cause damage.

So if you want to avoid all these hassles, keep your hard disk in check as small carelessness can lead to inadvertent data loss that could have easily been avoided.