Erik Ten Hag Named New Man United Coach Until June 2025

(CTN News) – Premier League giants Manchester United have appointed former Ajax coach Erik ten Hag as their new head coach. On their official social media handles, Manchester United announced the appointment of Erik ten Hag by writing, “Erik ten Hag: the new first-team manager of Manchester United”. As a result of the sacking of club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Erik Ten Hag will be the first full-time manager of the squad.

Rangnick replaced Solksjaer as the interim manager of United following Solksjaer’s exit, and the 52-year-old now becomes the fifth full-time manager of United in nine years. Erik Ten Hag will join the team at the end of the season and remain in the position until 2025. After assuming the role, he would be tasked with awakening the fallen United States superpower, which has been without a trophy for almost 40 years.

How did the Manchester United fans react to Erik ten Hag’s appointment?

The fans welcomed the 52-year-old to United and said a new era has begun. Fans shared a picture of legendary United coach Sir Alex Ferguson saying his famous words, “Your job now is to stand by your new manager”. During the same time period, another fan welcomed Erik Ten Hag and encouraged him to build and bring the team back to its glory days. “Win. Lose. Draw. Have our support until the very last day,” tweeted a fan.

I know the history of this great club,’ says Erik ten Hag

about the challenge that lies ahead. “I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am very determined to build a team that can bring them the success they deserve,” said Erik ten Hag following his appointment as United’s coach. Meanwhile, Old Trafford fans broke the Internet with their excitement after learning about the development. Ten Hag has managed the reserve team of Bayern Munich, the Netherlands national team, Go Ahead Eagles, and Utrecht in addition to Ajax in the Eredivisie.

