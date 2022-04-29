Jurassic World Dominion Trailer: Chris Pratt Faces Dinosaur Menace

(CTN News) – There’s a brand new trailer for Jurassic World Dominion, and it’s safe to say that no expense was spared as humanity faces a mass dinosaur breakout. There are many returning faces from the Jurassic World trilogy and the Jurassic Park films, including Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, as well as DeWanda Wise and Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern from the previous films. Ellie Sattler, Alan Grant, and Ian Malcolm, respectively.
Jurassic World Dominion’s new trailer promises another action-packed adventure for Chris Pratt and the veteran trio
Throughout the new trailer, Isabella Sermon’s character, Pratt’s adopted daughter, and Claire Dearing’s character Bryce Dallas Howard wonder about the dinosaur’s daughter. The dinosaur refused to listen to Owen as she attacked him, but he said he would ‘get her back’ as she attacked him.