Manchester United Striker Greenwood, 21 Charged with Attempted Rape

On Saturday, Mason Greenwood, a Manchester United striker, was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault in England.

Greenwood, 21, is scheduled to appear in court on Monday to face three counts involving the same lady.

According to Janet Potter, deputy chief crown prosecutor for CPS North West, the Crown Prosecution Service approved Greater Manchester Police to charge Greenwood.

“After reviewing a dossier of evidence supplied by Greater Manchester Police, specialist rape prosecutors from CPS North West’s complex casework unit authorized the charges,” Potter added.

Greenwood was arrested for the first time in January on allegations involving a young woman after photographs and videos were shared online. He has been released on a bail bond.

Manchester United has since suspended him, and he has not played for the club since January.

“Manchester United notes that the Crown Prosecution Service has brought criminal charges against Mason Greenwood,” the club said in a statement.

“The club still suspends him pending the conclusion of the legal proceedings.”

Manchester United May Sign James Maddison

Meanwhile, Manchester United is allegedly interested in signing Leicester City midfielder James Maddison.

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle United are all interested in the 25-year-old offensive midfielder.

Maddison has been in blistering form for Leicester City this season, scoring five goals in nine games.

Despite a shaky start for Brendan Rodgers’ team, Maddison has been one of the few bright spots.

Manchester United’s attacking midfield is well-stocked, with great choices like Bruno Fernandes, Donny Van de Beek, and Christian Eriksen.

On the other hand, Ten Hag would like to add depth to his squad, and Maddison’s adaptability would allow him to experiment with different methods.

Maddison would be a formidable opponent for Bruno, who has underperformed this season.

The Englishman thrives at generating chances and can play in all three spots behind the striker. Maddison, who is technically skilled, would fit right in with Ten Hag’s possession-based approach.

It remains to be seen whether the board would allow Ten Hag to spend money in January following a costly summer.

Before considering another number, 10, United must address other issues. A striker could be considered the next position to be strengthened.