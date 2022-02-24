23.4 C
Cristiano Ronaldo Faces His Favorite Rival In The UCL With 25 Goals & 4 Hat-Tricks

By Arsi Mughal
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo

In the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clashes, Cristiano Ronaldo will face his ‘favorite’ opponent when Manchester United travels to Madrid to face Atletico Madrid. The 37-year-old has a remarkable record against the Colchoneros after nine years at Real Madrid.

The 25 goals Cristiano Ronaldo has scored against Atletico Madrid are the second-most of any player against any team. Only 27 goals have been scored against Sevilla. Despite this, he has just one assist against Sevilla, taking his overall goal contribution to 28; however, he has five assists against Atletico Madrid, taking his total to 30.

Cristiano Ronaldo has also scored four hat-tricks against Atletico Madrid. His four goals came during his time in Spain with Real Madrid (2012, 2017, and 2017) and once during Juventus’ 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid which also saw them win 3-2 on aggregate in the 2018-19 Champions League Round of 16.

Cristiano Ronaldo has played 35 matches against Atletico Madrid, winning 16 of them, drawing 10, and losing nine.

Must Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Could Leave Manchester United in 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo’s record against Atletico Madrid

La Liga

Games: 16
Wins: 7
Draws: 5
Losses: 4

Win rate: 43.8%

Goals: 12
Assists: 3

Champions League

Games: 10
Wins: 5
Draws: 3
Losses: 2

Win rate: 50%

Goals: 7
Assists: 2

Copa del Rey

Games: 7
Wins: 4
Draws: 1
Losses: 2

Win rate: 57.1%

Goals: 6
Assists: 0

Supercopa

Games: 2
Wins: 0
Draws: 1
Losses: 1

Win rate: 0%

Goals: 0
Assists: 0

Total

Games: 35
Wins: 16
Draws: 10
Losses: 9

Win rate: 45.7%

Goals: 25
Assists: 5

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United Team News

For Atletico Madrid, Koke, Daniel Wass, and Matheus Cunha will miss the match, while Yannick Carrasco has been suspended.

Tom Heaton, Manchester United’s third-choice keeper, is also unavailable due to a niggling injury. Edinson Cavani and Eric Bailly remain doubtful about the clash.

