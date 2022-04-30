Thailand Pass Registration to Be Easier and Quicker

A government spokesperson has told a press briefing it has not yet canceled the Thailand Pass registration requirement for foreign travelers. However, it will be easier and quicker to obtain he said.

According to Dr. Sumanee Wacharasint, assistant spokeswoman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), the requirement will be retained, but the procedure will be streamlined for a smoother entry process into the country.

In addition to checking vaccination certificates, RT-PCR test booking documents, and proof of hotel reservations upon arrival, Dr. Sumanee, who also serves as director of the Department of Disease Control’s Risk Communication and Health Behavioural Development Bureau, explained.

However, as of May 1, the Test & Go scheme will cease, so there will be no need to make reservations for alternative quarantine (AQ) hotels or RT-PCR tests, which will make Thailand Pass registration faster, he said.

Dr. Sumanee said vaccination certificates take less time to verify than bookings.

Thailand Pass registration process

The CCSA has retained the Thailand Pass registration process, so there should be no problems after May 1. If the situation improves, further easing of entry rules will follow,” she said.

Anutin Charnvirakul, Minister of Public Health and Deputy Prime Minister, stated previously that the government would consider scrapping the antigen testing requirement and Thailand Pass registration requirements for foreign visitors after the Test & Go program and RT-PCR tests upon arrival are canceled next month.

The Covid-19 test will not be administered to visitors who are fully vaccinated. Antigen kits will be provided to them during their stay. Passengers who have been vaccinated must register for entry via Thailand Pass and provide proof of their vaccinations.

In case of a positive test, they can apply for Covid-19 or take care of their own treatment.

Those who are not vaccinated should present a negative RT-PCR test no later than 72 hours before their trip and register with Thailand Pass.

It will not be necessary to conduct Covid-19 tests on them as in the case of vaccinated travelers.

Five days of quarantine will be given to high-risk visitors.