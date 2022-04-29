Ralf Rangnick To Discuss On Cristiano Ronaldo’s Future At Man United

(CTN News) – Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United’s interim manager, has revealed his thoughts about the team’s superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Old Trafford. In the Premier League 2021-22 game against Chelsea on Thursday night, Cristiano Ronaldo scored the equalizer for United in the 1-1 draw. According to the interim manager, the 37-year-old’s future is still up in the air.

Among the topics Rangnick will discuss with newly appointed manager Erik ten Hag will be Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at United. We will have to discuss it between us; with Erik [ten Hag], myself, and the board. Cristiano has another year left on his contract, and it’s also important to find out what Cristiano wants to do and if he wants to stay or not. It makes no sense to talk about it [Ronaldo’s future] today since I haven’t spoken to Erik so far.”

Ralf Rangnick will consultant Manchester United

Following the draw with Chelsea, Rangnick said he will continue to be a consultant for the Old Trafford-based team. Rangnick, when asked about the possible role with Austria, said, “Let us talk about Manchester United tonight, this is the matter.”. I will definitely continue as a consultant. Erik and I haven’t spoken yet. However, I am more than happy and willing to help and change things for the better.”

‘It is Erik’s and Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision what he can do,’ says Ralf Rangnick

Rangnick further stated that even if Ronaldo decides to stay with the club for the next season, one more striker will be added to the squad. It is not normal for everyone to have Ronaldo’s performance and attitude at the age of 37. “If he plays like he did today, he can still be a valuable asset to this team. Erik and Cristiano will decide what he can do next, but his performance today was excellent,” Rangnick said.

A look at Cristiano Ronaldo’s stats for Manchester United in the 2021-22 season

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a revelation for United since his return to the club in the summer transfer window of 2021. He is currently the team’s top scorer across all competitions. Twenty-eight goals were scored by him in the 2021-22 EPL season, and six were scored while he played seven games in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. Bruno Fernandes, Ronaldo’s Portuguese teammate, is the next highest goal scorer with nine goals to his name.

