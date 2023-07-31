Connect with us

Trump has spent $40 Million from his Campaign Funds on his Legal Costs
Biden DOJ Drops Campaign Financing Crages Against Sam Bankman-Fried

Biden Signs Executive Order Adding Sexual Harassment as an Offense in US Military's Judicial Code

Thailand's Prime Minister Vote Postponed Pending Constitutional Court Ruling

Thailand's Prime Ministerial Vote Postponed Amid Uncertainty Over New Government Formation

Thai Protesters Rally in Support of Pita after PM bid blocked

Pheu Thai's Srettha Thavisin Poised to Be Thailand's Next Prime Minister

Biden's Ambitious Re-election Campaign: A $2 Billion Strategy In Collaboration With The DNC

Thailand's Parliament Blocks Progressive Winner of May Elections for Prime Minister

Prayut's Pledge to "Return Thailand to Happiness" Just Never Happened

Thailand to Hold Another PM Vote on July 27, Pita Excluded

Thailand's Pheu Thai Party Now the Front-Runner to Form a New Government

Thailand's Constitutional Court Suspends Pita Ahead of PM Vote

Thailand's House and Senate Reject Pita as Prime Minister

DeSantis Unveils Ambitious Immigration Plan Aligned With Republican Agenda And Trump's Policies

US Concerned Over Legal Wranglings Against Pita in Thailand

Thailand's Lawmakers Move to Strip Senate of Power to Select Prime Minister

Kamala Harris Makes History Again with Most Tiebreaking Votes in the Senate

Thailand's Move Forward Party Leaders Loses First PM Vote

Thailand's Foreign Minister Has Clandestine Meeting With Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

(CTN News) – In a significant development, former U.S. President Donald Trump’s political action committee (PAC) is set to reveal staggering legal expenses of around $40 million in the first half of 2023. The PAC, known as Save America, has been utilizing these funds to defend Trump, his advisors, and others, as reported by the Washington Post.

However, the New York Times has separately disclosed that the Save America PAC is also facing financial strain, as it recently requested the return of a $60 million contribution to another group supporting Trump’s bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Trump’s Legal Troubles: Federal and State Charges Overview

The excessive spending on legal costs has not gone unnoticed by prosecutors, who have raised concerns over potential conflicts of interest between Trump and witnesses involved in his defense. These concerns may add further complexities to Trump’s ongoing legal battles.

One of the most prominent cases involves dozens of federal charges in Florida related to the retention of sensitive government records at his residence in the state. Additionally, Trump faces state charges in New York following a probe into hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Regarding the reported refund request, Trump’s campaign spokesperson, Steven Cheung, did not provide a comment to the New York Times. However, he expressed his belief that the Department of Justice has unfairly targeted Trump’s associates, insinuating that the charges lack legitimacy.

The financial burden faced by Trump’s PAC reflects the intensity of the legal challenges ahead. As the PAC gears up to disclose its legal spending, it remains to be seen how these financial hurdles will impact Trump’s defense and political ambitions in the upcoming 2024 presidential race.
