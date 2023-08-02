Connect with us

News Politics World News

Biden's DOJ Indicts Donald Trump for a Third Time Over Jan 6
Advertisement

News Regional News

Japanese Tourist Photo's Shame Thailand's State Railways into Cleaning up Garbage

News News Asia

President Xi Jinping Replaces China's Top 2 Nuclear Force Commanders

News News Asia

Over 500,000 Ballots in Cambodia's Election Spoiled

News News Asia

Australia's Albanese Tells US to End its Persecution of Julian Assange

News News Asia

Myanmar's General Min Postpones Promised 2023 Election

News News Asia

[VIDEO] Zoo in China Denies Sun Bear is a Human in a Costume

News Crime

Senior Police Officer Sacked for Extortion and Attempted Rape

News Northern Thailand

Police Told Japanese Woman, 25 Found Dead Was Suicidal

News

In a Single Week, AMC Theatres Had Its Highest Revenue Ever

News

Donald Trump Recalls $60m From Super Pac Due To Legal Fees

News Asia Business News

India's IPO Frenzy: Small Firms Steal The Show With Impressive Offerings Upto Sub-$100 Million In 2023

News Asia News

Delhi University To Unveil DU UG 1st Merit List 2023 For Undergraduate Admissions

News

Thailand's Retirement Visa Income Requirement in Question Due to Foreign Gangs

News Entertainment

Pee-Wee Herman Actor Paul Reubens Dies at Age 70

News Crime

Police Arrest Man for the Murder and Mutilation of 59-Year-Old Woman

News Northern Thailand

Police Discover Japanese Woman, 25 Dead in Northern Thailand Hotel

News

Following Inflation Data, European Stocks Experience Bullish Activity

News

Craig Morgan Sworn Into 59-Year-Old Army Reserves

News

World's Oldest Man Jose Paulino Gomes Dies at 127

News

Biden’s DOJ Indicts Donald Trump for a Third Time Over Jan 6

Published

8 seconds ago

on

US prosecutors have charged Donald Trump in connection with his efforts to change the outcome of the 2020 election, the former president’s second felony indictment in as many months.

According to an indictment issued in federal court in Washington on Tuesday, Trump was charged with four criminal charges, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstructing an official action, and threatening individual rights.

The Department of Justice charge derives from an investigation headed by special counsel Jack Smith into suspected interfering in the 2020 election results and attempts to prevent Joe Biden’s victory from being certified. The investigation has focused on Trump’s conduct, as well as those of his associates and followers, in the run-up to the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

Smith described the January 6 incident as “an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy” during a brief press conference on Tuesday. “It was fueled by lies… by the defendant aimed at obstructing a bedrock function of the US government — the nation’s process of collecting, counting, and certifying presidential election results.”

Six co-conspirators joined Trump’s “criminal efforts” to reverse the results of the 2020 elections, according to the indictment. Attorneys, a Department of Justice officer, and a political consultant are among the unnamed people.

According to the DOJ, Trump and his associates reportedly organised for phony representatives from seven states, including Pennsylvania and Georgia, to vote in the electoral college.

Smith stated that the Department of Justice would pursue a swift trial. Trump, the overwhelming favourite to be the Republican presidential nominee next year, is scheduled to appear in court in Washington on Thursday.

Trump is already facing federal criminal accusations for handling secret data, as well as state charges for alleged hush money payments made to an adult model during the 2016 election campaign.

The Department of Justice’s January 6 case is seen as one of Trump’s most severe legal obstacles. It is the second set of accusations filed by Smith, who was appointed by Biden’s attorney-general, Merrick Garland, to oversee investigations involving the former president.

Two earlier indictments appear to have boosted former President Donald Trump’s support among Republican voters.

Will a third charge have the same impact?

“This is a really pivotal case,” Democratic strategist Johanna Maska told “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.” “It undermines our institutions, which are more vulnerable than I believe people realise.”

Maska believes that the majority of Republicans will stick by the former president.

Trump polls

According to a July Ipsos poll, more than 20% of polled Republicans thought certain criminal allegations against Trump made them more likely to back him in the 2024 race.

Trump called the charges “fake,” the prosecutor “deranged,” and the indictment “prosecutorial misconduct” on his Truth Social platform.

The indictment, according to a statement from Trump’s team, is “nothing more than the latest corrupt chapter in the ongoing pathetic attempt” by Mr Biden and the Department of Justice to interfere with the 2024 election.

Trump faces four separate charges: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to impede an official action, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

All carry the possibility of prison sentences of up to 20 years, though the maximum sentences are rarely imposed.

There is nothing in the US Constitution that prevents Mr Trump from running for president in 2024 if he is in jail or facing a criminal trial.

Donald Trump Recalls $60m From Super Pac Due To Legal Fees

Donald Trump Recalls $60m From Super Pac Due To Legal Fees

 

 

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

Recent News

CTN News App

CTN News App

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs