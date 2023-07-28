Connect with us

Politics

Biden Signs Executive Order Adding Sexual Harassment as an Offense in US Military's Judicial Code
Advertisement

News Politics

Thailand's Prime Minister Vote Postponed Pending Constitutional Court Ruling

Politics

Thailand's Prime Ministerial Vote Postponed Amid Uncertainty Over New Government Formation

Politics

Thai Protesters Rally in Support of Pita after PM bid blocked

News Politics

Pheu Thai's Srettha Thavisin Poised to Be Thailand's Next Prime Minister

Politics News

Biden's Ambitious Re-election Campaign: A $2 Billion Strategy In Collaboration With The DNC

Politics

Thailand's Parliament Blocks Progressive Winner of May Elections for Prime Minister

Politics

Prayut's Pledge to "Return Thailand to Happiness" Just Never Happened

Politics

Thailand to Hold Another PM Vote on July 27, Pita Excluded

News Politics

Thailand's Pheu Thai Party Now the Front-Runner to Form a New Government

News Politics

Thailand's Constitutional Court Suspends Pita Ahead of PM Vote

News Politics

Thailand's House and Senate Reject Pita as Prime Minister

News Politics

DeSantis Unveils Ambitious Immigration Plan Aligned With Republican Agenda And Trump's Policies

Politics

US Concerned Over Legal Wranglings Against Pita in Thailand

Politics

Thailand's Lawmakers Move to Strip Senate of Power to Select Prime Minister

Politics

Kamala Harris Makes History Again with Most Tiebreaking Votes in the Senate

Politics

Thailand's Move Forward Party Leaders Loses First PM Vote

News News Asia Politics

Thailand's Foreign Minister Has Clandestine Meeting With Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

World News Politics

Democrats and Liberal Media Pushing Joe Biden to Step Aside for 2024

Politics

Thailand's Prime Minister Gen.Prayut Quits Office After 9 Years of Controversial Leadership

Politics

Biden Signs Executive Order Adding Sexual Harassment as an Offense in US Military’s Judicial Code

Published

20 seconds ago

on

Biden Signs Executive Order Adding Sexual Harassment as an Offense in US Military's Judicial Code

(CTN News) – Joe Biden will sign an executive order Friday amending the Uniform Code of US Military Justice by transferring key decision-making authority outside the military chain of command in cases of sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, murder, etc.

According to a CNN fact sheet previewing the executive order, the changes are the biggest overhaul of the US military justice system since 1950.

Among them is the creation of rules governing the newly formed Offices of Special Trial Counsel (OSTC), a panel of independent military prosecutors who will make prosecutorial decisions about violent crimes like sexual assault.

The executive order will officially implement changes passed by Congress as part of fiscal year 2022’s National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). It comes after two years when a Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin-led commission published recommendations for removing sexual assault prosecution from the chain of command.

A White House official says Biden will sign the order Friday morning before leaving for Maine. Text of the executive order will be on whitehouse.gov, and full changes to the Manual for Courts-Martial will be in the Federal Register in a few days.

In a call with reporters, a senior administration official called it “a turning point for survivors of gender-based violence in the military.”

“Survivors, advocates, and members of Congress have worked tirelessly for decades to strengthen the military justice system’s response to gender-based violence,” the official said. Secretary Austin said this is a leadership issue, and this historic order shows that.”

Besides formalizing the OSTC rules, Friday’s executive order establishes special trial counsel’s prosecutorial decisions as independent of the chain of command, updates procedures to protect victims before, during, and after a court-martial, and changes the court-martial sentencing system so it’s “fair and uniform”..”

“In other words, it creates the rules of the road for an entirely new class of independent military prosecutors, and it makes the Offices of Special Trial Counsel independent, with a command reporting structure, and they’ll report directly to the civilian service secretaries of each military service without intervening authorities,” another official said Thursday.

The new changes are due to take effect by December 27, 2023, under the 2022 NDAA – but the OSTC is already staffing up at the Department of Defense.

SEE ALSO: Biden Takes Action to Protect Workers and Combat Extreme Heat Amid Record-Breaking Temperatures
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs