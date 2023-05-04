Connect with us

Gaming

Xbox Game Pass Adds New Games For May 2023
Advertisement

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 14 May 2023 (100% Working)

Gaming

Digits Today: Daily Puzzle And Answers For 14th May, 2023

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For May 14, 2023

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #444 Daily Song For May 14, 2023

Gaming Tech

Mobile Gaming Trends in 2023: Exploring the Latest Trends and Innovations

Gaming

Digits Today: Daily Puzzle And Answers For 13th May, 2023

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 13 May 2023 (100% Working)

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For May 13, 2023

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #443 Daily Song For May 13, 2023

Gaming

Get Started with Emerging Casino Gaming at a Legitimate Gambling Site

Gaming

Digits Today: Daily Puzzle And Answers For 12th May, 2023

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 12 May 2023 (100% Working)

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For May 12, 2023

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #442 Daily Song For May 12, 2023

Gaming

Unleash the Excitement with DingDingDing: The Ultimate Free Social Casino

Gaming

Epic Games Store Free Games Next Week Until 18th May

Gaming

Unraveling the Secrets of Scalecommander Sarkareth: A Comprehensive Guide to Wow’s Hardcore Raid Boss

Gaming

Digits Today: Daily Puzzle And Answers For 11th May, 2023

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 11 May 2023 (100% Working)

Gaming

Xbox Game Pass Adds New Games For May 2023

Published

2 weeks ago

on

Xbox Game Pass

(CTN NEWS) – On Xbox Game Pass, a brand-new collection of intriguing games is added monthly.

You won’t be let down by the Xbox Game Pass May 2023 titles because they include exciting independent games from well-known franchises in addition to Bethesda’s upcoming major release.

Therefore, the Xbox Game Pass lineup for this month shouldn’t leave you feeling unsatisfied if you’re looking for new games to play.

A list of the games joining the service this month and those quitting for the time being, as announced, is provided below.

Xbox Game Pass May 2023 Games

  • Redfall – May 2 (Console, PC, Cloud)
  • Ravenlok – May 4 (Console, PC, Cloud)
  • Weird West: Definitive Edition – May 8 (Console [Xbox Series X|S])
  • Shadowrun Trilogy – May 9 (PC)
  • Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 – May 11 (Console, PC)
  • Amnesia: The Bunker – May 23 (Console)
  • Planet of Lana – May 23 (Console, PC, Cloud)
  • Railway Empire 2 – May 25 (Console, PC)
  • Farworld Pioneers – May 30 (Console, PC)

Redfall, the next major game from Bethesda, naturally takes the month. Arkane Austin is creating an open-world vampire hunt for you and your buddies.

Redfall surprised us by being more of a horror game than we had anticipated when we got to play it ahead of time.

You may also play some much awaited independent games like Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 and Amnesia: The Bunker. Throughout the month, more games will be revealed, so keep checking back for any new information from Xbox.

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass on May

  • Before We Leave – May 15 (Console, PC, Cloud)
  • Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition – May 15 (Console, PC, Cloud)
  • Hearts of Iron IV – May 15 (PC)
  • Her Story – May 15 (PC)
  • My Friend Pedro – May 15 (Console, PC, Cloud)
  • Umurangi Generation Special Edition – May 15 (Console, PC, Cloud)

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate New Free Game To Claim Right Now

5 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Roulette

Going Global: The Rise of International Online Casinos and How to Play
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs