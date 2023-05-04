Xbox Game Pass Adds New Games For May 2023

(CTN NEWS) – On Xbox Game Pass, a brand-new collection of intriguing games is added monthly.

You won’t be let down by the Xbox Game Pass May 2023 titles because they include exciting independent games from well-known franchises in addition to Bethesda’s upcoming major release.

Therefore, the Xbox Game Pass lineup for this month shouldn’t leave you feeling unsatisfied if you’re looking for new games to play.

A list of the games joining the service this month and those quitting for the time being, as announced, is provided below.

Xbox Game Pass May 2023 Games

Redfall – May 2 (Console, PC, Cloud)

– May 2 (Console, PC, Cloud) Ravenlok – May 4 (Console, PC, Cloud)

– May 4 (Console, PC, Cloud) Weird West: Definitive Edition – May 8 (Console [Xbox Series X|S])

– May 8 (Console [Xbox Series X|S]) Shadowrun Trilogy – May 9 (PC)

– May 9 (PC) Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 – May 11 (Console, PC)

– May 11 (Console, PC) Amnesia: The Bunker – May 23 (Console)

– May 23 (Console) Planet of Lana – May 23 (Console, PC, Cloud)

– May 23 (Console, PC, Cloud) Railway Empire 2 – May 25 (Console, PC)

– May 25 (Console, PC) Farworld Pioneers – May 30 (Console, PC)

Redfall, the next major game from Bethesda, naturally takes the month. Arkane Austin is creating an open-world vampire hunt for you and your buddies.

Redfall surprised us by being more of a horror game than we had anticipated when we got to play it ahead of time.

You may also play some much awaited independent games like Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 and Amnesia: The Bunker. Throughout the month, more games will be revealed, so keep checking back for any new information from Xbox.

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass on May

Before We Leave – May 15 (Console, PC, Cloud)

May 15 (Console, PC, Cloud) Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition – May 15 (Console, PC, Cloud)

May 15 (Console, PC, Cloud) Hearts of Iron IV – May 15 (PC)

May 15 (PC) Her Story – May 15 (PC)

May 15 (PC) My Friend Pedro – May 15 (Console, PC, Cloud)

May 15 (Console, PC, Cloud) Umurangi Generation Special Edition – May 15 (Console, PC, Cloud)

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate New Free Game To Claim Right Now

5 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Roulette