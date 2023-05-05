Epic Games Store Free Games Next Week Until 11th May

Epic Games Store Free Games – The Epic Games Store has consistently offered free games for more than four years. Epic provides at least one free PC game (sometimes two or three) every Thursday at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET.

Weekly free games are offered to customers of the Epic Games Store.

The Epic Games Store has recently been routinely giving its subscribers two free games each week, even though sometimes they only receive one.

The free titles from the Epic titles Store are free and don’t require any additional purchases, unlike programmes like PS Plus or Xbox Game Pass.

Current Epic Games Store Free Games

You have until May 4 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET to claim Against All Odds pack; Horizon Chase Turbo; Kao the Kangaroo



Against All Odds pack; Horizon Chase Turbo; Kao the Kangaroo are now the free games available on the Epic Games Store. Users of the Epic Titles Store can claim both titles for free between now and May 11.

Against All Odds

A same-day release is scheduled for Against All Odds. This vibrant, darkly humorous platformer pits you against seven other online opponents in a race through a series of deathtraps known as the Slaughter League.

It is similar to the storied Japanese obstacle-course game show Takeshi’s Castle (and copies/impersonations), but far bloodier.

Horizon Chase Turbo

Horizon Chase Turbo is a PC version of the popular mobile game Horizon Chase – World Tour, which was first released in 2015 for Android and iOS.

It’s an arcade racer that transports players to a number of race tracks in far-off places. Additionally, split-screen multiplayer for up to four drivers is available in Horizon Chase Turbo.

Kao the Kangaroo

A 20-year-old console platformer character named Kao the Kangaroo is making a comeback in this game. Kao the Kangaroo made its Sega Dreamcast debut in 2001 and featured a lot of hopping, punching, and hit-pause.

The same may be said for this “complete reboot,” according to Polish creator Tate Multimedia (where the games have a sizable fan base).

However, Atari’s Donkey Kong-like platformer Kangaroo, which debuted in arcades in 1982, is the first platformer to feature a kangaroo.

Epic Games Store Free Games: What’s coming next?

The Sims 4 Daring Lifestyle Bundle (May 11 – May 18)

Luxury Party (May 11 – May 18)

Fashion Street (May 11 – May 18)

WHEN DO FREE GAMES APPEAR IN THE EPIC GAMES STORE?

Every Thursday at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT, Epic updates its selection of free games.

EPIC GAMES STORE FREE GAMES: HOW TO GET THEM?

Epic Games Store frequently offers free games for seven days. During the Christmas season, the games change every day.

Follow these steps to get the current game without spending any money:

Log in or create an Epic Games Store account (the same one you use for Fortnite).

Use the website or the Epic Games Launcher.

Look up the title of the game using a search engine. The stated price must be zero dollars.

Press “Get”

You may now download and play it via the Epic Games Launcher.

Enjoy!

EPIC GAMES STORE FREE GAMES 2023 HISTORY

Jan. 1 to Jan 5: Dishonored – Definitive Edition and Eximus: Seize the Frontline

Jan. 5 to Jan. 12: Kerbal Space Program and Shadow Tactics – Aiko’s Choice

Jan. 12 to Jan. 19: First Class Trouble, Gamedec – Definitive Edition, and Divine Knockout

Jan. 19 to Jan. 26: Epistory – Typing Chronicles

Jan. 26 to Feb. 2: Adios

Feb. 2 to Feb 9: Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider and City of Gangsters

Feb. 9 to Feb 16: Recipe for Disaster

Feb. 16 to Feb 23: Warpips

Feb. 24 to Mar. 2: Duskers

Mar. 2 to Mar. 9: Rise of Industry

Mar. 9 to Mar. 16: Call of the Sea

Mar. 16 to Mar. 23: Gladius – Relics of War

Mar. 23 to Mar. 30: Chess Ultra, World of Warship

Mar. 31 to Apr. 6: Tunche, The Silent Age

Apr. 6 to Apr. 13: Dying Light: Enhanced Edition, Shapez

Apr. 13 to Apr. 20: Second Extinction and Mordhau

Apr. 20 to Apr. 27: Never Alone, Beyond Blue

Apr. 27 to May 4: Breathedge, Poker Club

May 4 to May 11: Against All Odds pack; Horizon Chase Turbo; Kao the Kangaroo

More In: Epic Games Store Free Games