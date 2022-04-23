WHO Records 162 Attacks On Health Care in Ukraine Since Russia’s Invasion

(CTN News) – According to a tweet posted by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday, there have been 162 attacks on health care in Ukraine since the start of Russia’s invasion.

“Attacks on health care are a clear violation of international law and endanger the lives of people. According to the World Health Organization, hospitals, ambulances, and health workers should NEVER be targeted.CNN reported

Various attacks occurred between February 24 and April 16 of this year, causing 52 injuries and 73 deaths as a result, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). In addition to health facilities, transport services, personnel, patients, supplies, and warehouses, they were also targeted.

The World Health Organization WHO’s regional director for Europe, Dr. Hans Henri Kluge, said the WHO is working hard to ensure that health and medical supplies reach cities and towns all across the country, despite the attacks.

