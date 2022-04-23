Shanghai Will Launch New Measures Against COVID-19

(CTN News) – Shanghai will begin taking steps on Friday to cut off COVID-19 transmission chains as soon as possible, local officials said.

The Communist Party of China and the local government have announced that a series of community control measures will be taken to minimize the movement and gathering of people.

Shanghai will also adopt policies for COVID-19 testing and screening tailored to the needs of different communities.

To combat the recent virus resurgence, the city has been divided into three areas – closed-off management, restrictive control, and prevention.

In addition, the financial hub will conduct epidemiological investigations and traditional Chinese medicine interventions as well as cleaning and disinfection.

The local authorities in Shanghai reported 1,931 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15,698 asymptomatic cases on Thursday morning.

On Thursday, 11 new COVID-19-related deaths were reported.

Over the past two years, the city, one of the most developed in China, conducted multiple rounds of mass nucleic acid testing among its 25 million residents in an attempt to contain the worst resurgence of COVID-19 in the entire country.

According to officials, the situation has improved over the past few days, with positive cases continuing to decline.

As businesses reopen, they must operate under “closed loops,” which entail living on-site, daily testing, and rigorous disinfection.

Beijing published a list of 666 firms in Shanghai that are being prioritized to reopen or continue operations, and the Shanghai government said on Friday that 403 of those firms had done so as of April 20, citing U.S. automaker Tesla and Shanghai automaker SAIC Motor as examples.

