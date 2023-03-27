The Top 10 Esports Games Of All Time That Every Player Should Know

Esports Games – In recent years, esports has exploded in popularity, with millions of viewers tuning in to watch professional players compete in various games.

From first-person shooters to strategy games, esports has something for everyone. This article will explore the top 10 esports games of all time based on their popularity, player base, and competitive scene.

Introduction

Esports has come a long way since its humble beginnings, and today it is a billion-dollar industry.

With tournaments offering million-dollar prizes, professional teams, and sponsorships, esports is a legitimate career path for many gamers.

But which games have stood the test of time and remained popular among players and viewers? Let’s find out.

1. League of Legends

League of Legends (LoL) is one of the most popular esports games of all time, with over 100 million active players worldwide.

The game’s popularity is due to its exciting gameplay, diverse roster of champions, and competitive scene.

LoL has been around for over a decade, and its competitive scene has only grown stronger over time, with millions of viewers tuning in to watch the annual World Championship.

2. Dota 2

Dota 2 is another massively popular esports game, with a player base of over 11 million. The game’s popularity is due to its complex gameplay, deep strategy, and intense competitive scene.

The annual International tournament is one of the most-watched esports events in the world, with millions of dollars in prizes up for grabs.

3. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) is a first-person shooter game that has been a staple of the esports scene for over a decade.

The game’s popularity is due to its fast-paced gameplay, high skill ceiling, and intense competitive scene.

CS:GO tournaments offer some of the biggest prize pools in esports, with the annual ESL One Cologne tournament offering over $1 million in prizes.

4. Fortnite

Fortnite is one of the newer entries on this list, but it has already greatly impacted the esports world.

The game’s popularity is due to its accessibility, fun gameplay, and unique building mechanics. Fortnite tournaments offer huge prize pools, with the 2019 Fortnite World Cup offering $30 million in prizes.

5. Overwatch

Overwatch is a team-based first-person shooter game that has become a popular esports title in recent years. The game’s popularity is due to its diverse cast of characters, exciting gameplay, and intense competitive scene.

The Overwatch League is a professional league featuring teams from all around the world, and its finals have drawn millions of viewers.

6. Hearthstone

Hearthstone is a digital collectible card game that has become a popular esports title in recent years. The game’s popularity is due to its accessibility, strategic depth, and unique card mechanics.

The game’s competitive scene has grown steadily over time, with major tournaments offering significant prizes.

7. StarCraft II

StarCraft II is a real-time strategy game that has been a staple of the esports scene for over a decade.

The game’s popularity is due to its deep strategy, high skill ceiling, and intense competitive scene.

StarCraft II tournaments offer some of the biggest prize pools in esports, with the annual WCS Global Finals offering over $500,000 in prizes.

8. Rainbow Six Siege

Rainbow Six Siege is a team-based tactical shooter game that has become a popular esports title in recent years. The game’s popularity is due to its unique operator system, strategic gameplay, and intense competitive scene.

The game’s esports scene has grown steadily, with major tournaments offering significant prizes.

9. Rocket League

Rocket League is a unique combination of racing and soccer, where players control rocket-powered cars and try to score goals with a giant ball.

The game’s popularity is due to its simple yet addicting gameplay, exciting matches, and fast-paced action.

Rocket League tournaments offer significant prizes, with the annual Rocket League Championship Series offering over $1 million in prizes.

10. Street Fighter V

Street Fighter V is a classic fighting game that has been a staple of the esports scene for decades.

The game’s popularity is due to its deep mechanics, high skill ceiling, and intense competitive scene.

Street Fighter V tournaments offer some of the biggest prize pools in esports, with the annual Capcom Cup offering over $200,000 in prizes.

Conclusion

Esports has come a long way in recent years, and the top 10 esports games of all time reflect the diversity and excitement of the genre.

From MOBAs to first-person shooters, and card games to fighting games, esports has something for everyone.

These games have stood the test of time and remain popular among players and viewers alike, and their competitive scenes continue to grow and evolve.

