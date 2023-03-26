Gaming
Resident Evil 4 Remake Free DLC Mercenaries Mode Set To Be Released On April 7
(CTN NEWS) – Resident Evil 4 remake by Capcom is now available, and to mark the occasion, the firm has unveiled a unique launch trailer that teases what players may look forward to in the game.
This launch video also has some interesting information for lovers of the original game.
That’s because the trailer ends with a screen announcing that The Mercenaries, a mode from the original 2005 release, will be made available as free DLC the following month.
Resident Evil 4 Remake Mode
On April 7, The Mercenaries will be released for Resident Evil 4. If the Resident Evil 4 remake’s story mode is anything like the one in the original game, you must finish it before you can access The Mercenaries.
In this mode, you choose a Resident Evil 4 character and try to eliminate as many enemies as you can in a predetermined amount of time. You can acquire weaponry, get rankings based on your work, and more.
The PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC versions of this Resident Evil 4 remake were released today.
