The Game Awards 2022 Have Received More Than 35 Million Votes

(CTN NEWS) – The Game Awards have become a “must-see” event as the gaming community has grown.

Even if nothing else, it’s a place where developers can announce new games, and fans can argue about who won and who lost.

The 2022 edition of the show will premiere on December 8, so voting for the event has begun. It has been open for about a week at this point.

The Game Awards 2022 Nominations Livestream

Consequently, fans can access the categories and vote for their favourite games. It doesn’t always affect the verdict, however. It doesn’t stop people from expressing themselves.

According to “The Game Awards” official Twitter handle, 35 million votes have already been cast for the show. It’s double what the show honoured in its first week of voting last year.

You have voted in record setting numbers on #TheGameAwards 35 million in the first 7 days — more than double last year's first week. Keep voting, polls are open until December 7 at https://t.co/GRYmmn8fdH and https://t.co/dnqsTSe6TC pic.twitter.com/zFqQlOhlOt — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 22, 2022

That doesn’t mean 35 million gamers voted. This means 35 million votes have been counted. In the show’s structure, there are many categories, so if everyone votes across all of them, it adds up quickly.

Even so, getting 35 million votes from the gaming community is impressive, and it will be interesting to see if it makes a difference.

If you’re wondering why we said fan voting didn’t sway the verdict, here’s why. A jury and a fan vote determine the winner of the show.

Jury votes account for 90% of the vote, while fan votes account for 10%. It’s a relatively low number, but it’s the one they chose.

Fan votes matter 100% in some categories; they’re a minority.

As a result of the system, The Game Awards haven’t always been taken seriously.

As far as winners go, they have made some big “swerves” in the past, and sometimes they choose the “easy pick” rather than “thinking on their own two feet.”

As a result of “time constraints,” Geoff Keighley admitted that the jury didn’t play all the games for Game of the Year, further diluting the results.

In addition to A Plague’s Tale Requiem, Elden Ring, God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon: Forbidden West, Stray, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3, it will be interesting to see which game wins the top award.

ICYMI: Here are the six nominees for GOTY at #TheGameAwards Vote now to help select the winner: https://t.co/ExP93qRFYi pic.twitter.com/PYVXZ8zHq3 — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 19, 2022

The answer will be revealed on December 8.

A few seats remain for #TheGameAwards live at @MSTheater in just 2 weeks, Thursday December 8 in LA. Join us live in person for a big night of awards, world premieres, musical performances and more: https://t.co/QvM54yz4aP More lineup details next week! pic.twitter.com/O0jEUHLfgR — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 23, 2022

RELATED CTN NEWS:

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Update Showcases Ray-tracing And 60 FPS On X|S, PC, & PS5