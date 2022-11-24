The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Update Showcases Ray-tracing And 60 FPS On X|S, PC, & PS5

(CTN NEWS) – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt– Witcher fans will be able to enjoy an updated version of CD Projekt RED’s 2015 epic in just a few weeks, and now we know what the upgrade entails.

On Wednesday, CD Projekt RED released a trailer for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s free current-generation upgrade. Xbox Series X[S, PC, and PS5 will receive this update, which includes performance modes, ray-tracing, and a photo mode.

Relive the story loved by millions! Free next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X on December 14th, 2022! pic.twitter.com/NcDLmV72kb — The Witcher (@witchergame) November 23, 2022

Also included in the update will be new content inspired by the Netflix series, including the infamous Nilfgaardian Ballsack Armor.

A new quest allows Geralt to hunt down a suit of armour based on the armour used in the Netflix Witcher series and the ability to pause during cutscenes.

PS5 and Xbox Series X will support performance and quality modes, while Xbox Series S will only have 30 frames-per-second and 60-frames-per-second modes.

To ensure players get a solid 30 frames, the quality mode will feature global illumination ray tracing, better screen space reflections, and dynamic resolution scaling.

As part of performance mode, 60 frames per second will be aimed at while dynamic resolution scaling will help to consistently hit 60 frames per second.

Players will get all that on PCs and more, including new ultra-plus settings that let them go above and beyond.

The visuals will generally be better than the last generation, so players will enjoy a more detailed game regardless of the mode they choose.

The foliage and textures have been improved, mods have been integrated, and many other tiny changes have been made to make the game more striking.

PS5 users will also receive adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.

As the vibration in the controller channels the actual audio from the game, the rumbles will more accurately reflect what is happening in the game.

As in Cyberpunk 2077, all systems will have access to cloud storage. Players can transfer their progress between platforms this way.

Several quality-of-life changes will also be included in this new update. Players can pause the action and frame their pictures with the new Photo Mode.

If you enjoy reading patch notes for CDPR’s games, then you'll have a good time with the free next-gen update for The Witcher 3, featuring:

✅ Improved visuals

✅ Camera, controls and UI changes

✅ Photo mode

✅ Integrated mods

✅ Quest fixes

✅ Netflix DLC

✅ Cross-progression pic.twitter.com/7Fh2q7omPv — Radek (@gamebowski) November 23, 2022

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has a new, closer camera, and players can choose whether to use the classic camera or the new one in the settings.

In addition, different camera settings can be selected independently for combat, exploration, and when riding Roach.

There have also been some tweaks to combat. Instead of slowing down the time to cast magic, players can hold the trigger and use the other buttons as shortcuts for five different spells, making the action a little faster.

It is possible to do this on a keyboard, but it wasn’t shown specifically.

There will be an option to customize the map and add filters so it won’t look cluttered. The left analog stick can now be used to activate Geralt’s sprint button.

The subtitles size options allow players to customize the size of the subtitles. Cutscenes can now be paused. During exploration, the mini-map and objectives can now fade away.

Every The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt‘s new feature has a toggle, so players can decide whether or not to use it. There are many quality-of-life changes in this update, and these are only a few.

On Dec. 14, 2022, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s current-generation update will be available on all platforms. A new physical version of the game will also be available later that includes all DLC and updates.

