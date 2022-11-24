Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: How To Evolve Dunsparce Into Dudunsparce

(CTN News) – While you might be able to encounter Dunsparce very early on in the Pokémon game, (thus requiring lots of leveling to reach evolutionary status), by using this method you will be able to get an “evolution ready” creature relatively quickly.

Where can you find a Dunsparce in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

There are a number of photos in the gallery above, including a specific zone on the map with a red arrow. In addition, there is a picture of what Dunsparce looks like, and a brief description of the regions where it is found in Paldea. A series of deep caves can be seen in the first picture.

These caves contain higher level Dunsparce that are primed for evolution if they are left unattended for too long.

There is the option of getting one that’s high up on the food chain. However, you can also choose one that’s slightly higher up the food chain and level it manually.

The cave can be found (in area six, in the southwest of Paldea) by following the thin red line in the image above to the northern tip, and then following that entrance into the area to get there.

What is the right way to evolve Dunsparce into Dudunsparce?

Dunsparce will learn Hyper Drill once it reaches the level of 32. You can evolve your Dunsparce once you level up your Dunsparce while it has this ability equipped.

By using the location above, you will be able to get a factory that is already loaded up with Hyper Drill. You will be able to get started right away!

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, there are many ways to build friendships

It is now the time for you to build some friendships if you need them in your life. As a result, there are a few ways in which we can accomplish this:

Take your Pokemon for a walk and let them run around

It can either be auto-battled or it can be led into a battle by itself

Make sure that it doesn’t faint

A picnic is a pleasant way to spend time with your family or friends

I washed them at the picnic I mentioned earlier

Giving them food is a helpful way to keep them healthy

If you need a little more assistance, you can pick up a Soothe Bell if you need a little extra boost. An item that Pokemon can carry that boosts their friendship is called a Held Item. There is some good news: you can buy it at Delibird Presents in Cascaraffa.

