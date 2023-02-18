PUBG Mobile 2.5 Update Beta Download: Check Out The Beta Version Of PUBG Mobile, All The Details

(CTN News) – PUBG Mobile 2.5 Update Beta Download: Check out the Apk Beta version of the mobile Battle Royale shooter PUBG Mobile – PUBG Mobile, which is one of the leading mobile battle royale shooter games in the world, launched its 2.4 Update a couple of weeks ago.

Therefore, as the updated version of the title gets closer to being released, there is a growing amount of excitement surrounding it.

It is not uncommon for developers to introduce a beta version of a title before it is actually released. As a result, there is always a high demand for the same, which is the reason for its high demand.

You can find all the information you need about the PUBG Mobile 2.4 Beta download apk link below.

The release date of the PUBG Mobile 2.5 update has been announced

In accordance with what was mentioned previously, PUBG Mobile 2.4 Update rolled over on 6 January 2023. The company generally releases a revised version of Level Infinite every two months.

Therefore, it is expected that the 2.5 Update will be released around the middle of March.

In spite of the fact that, as of now, there is no confirmation, selected gamers are given access to the beta. As soon as the aforementioned one becomes available, leaks will begin to appear.

Update your PUBG Mobile to version 2.5 with the beta version

As of right now, there is no beta version of PUBG Mobile 2.5 Update available for download. In the meantime, users can check out the latest Beta version of the game by visiting the link below.

The latest beta version of PUBG Mobile can be downloaded by clicking here.

A brand-new map has been introduced to the ongoing version of the game, as well as a new mode and exciting rewards. According to the latest leaks, the next game is going to be a lot better than the previous one.

This is because there is a new mode named Parkour Mode likely to make its way in.

This mode allows gamers to design or edit map portions as well as relocate buildings, vehicles, and more within the map by dragging and dropping them on the map.

It is also possible that they will be able to share their map codes with their friends so that they will be able to play on the map alongside them as well.

SEE ALSO:

Hogwarts Legacy Launch Sales Break 22-Year-Old Record