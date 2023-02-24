Pokemon Presents Live Stream To Release New Game On February 27th

(CTN NEWS) – Pokemon Presents – The Pokemon Company has confirmed the time and date of the live broadcast in an update. During Pokemon Day 2023, our webcast will provide more than 20 minutes of fresh information.

the main portion of the most recent data is mentioned here. Including information on all franchises, including anime, cards, games, and other material, in addition to Pokémon games.

The next #PokemonPresents is on the way, Trainers! 🤩 Tune in to our official YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PST on February 27 for about 20 minutes of exciting Pokémon news in celebration of #PokemonDay 2023! 🎉 📺 https://t.co/Xo6KYjvSdj pic.twitter.com/FFrmk8a5z8 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 21, 2023

Pokemon Presents Live Stream

For the most recent Pokémon game, Scarlet and Violet, we can anticipate DLC, much like the previous Sword and Shield expansions, which featured two substantial plot expansions.

The primary portion that we most eagerly await. It should provide information about upgrades to address performance issues, bugs, and glitches that were heavily teased at the launch of the new game.

