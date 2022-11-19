(CTN NEWS) – Players will first encounter the Terastal Phenomenon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. A guide on Tera Types and Terastallization is provided here.

One of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s brand-new battle mechanics, the Terastal Phenomenon, is expected to rock the ninth generation.

The Tera Types and Terastallization in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are explained in great depth here.

Scarlet & Violet follows tradition by introducing a fresh fight system with each new generation of Pokemon to spice up gameplay.

Brilliant additions like Mega Evolutions and the Dynamax transformation have previously been introduced. For this occasion, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will experience the Terastal Phenomenon.

Pokemon found in the Paldea region may Terastallize thanks to this new fighting technique. Pokemon that have been terastallized have a brand-new appearance and significantly improved combat abilities.

The Terastal Phenomenon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is explained in the following manner.

The Scarlet & Violet Terastal Phenomenon in Pokemon



Pokemon that become terastallized during combat will manifest with a sparkling diamond over their heads.

The Pokemon will start to look like shiny crystals, but the Terastal Phenomenon offers more than just a visual transformation.

Of course, because this new battle technique is thought to have sprung from the energy that the Paldea region supposedly holds underneath, it is only possible to use it there.

Even Professor Sada and Professor Turo are still solving all of the mysteries surrounding the Terastal Phenomenon, which is a relatively new idea.

We do understand that when Pokemon Terastallize, their fighting prowess soars.

The moves your Pokemon use will be noticeably stronger in combat, adding a new level of strategy to the game, particularly against challenging foes like Gym Leaders.

It should come as no surprise that you can only Terastallize a Pokémon once each battle and that they will retain this shape until the game is over, given how potent this new Pokemon Scarlet & Violet mechanism is.

In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, What Are Tera Types?

Pokemon that undergo Terastallization could acquire a new type. There will be a Tera Type for each Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Your Pokemon’s type is determined by their Tera Type when they Terastallize.

The conventional Type of your Pokemon will typically match their Tera Type, although a Terastallized Pokemon occasionally can acquire a new type.

For instance, the Eevee in the image above is a Pokemon of the Normal Type and the Water Tera Type.

The Water-Type Tera gem over their heads is now clear. Eevee’s weaknesses and resistances in this situation change to match the Water-Type after Terastallizing, and its Water-Type techniques will also be more potent.

There are endless combinations of Pokémon and Tera Types because there are 18 different types, in the words of the Pokemon Company. This gives Pokemon battles in Scarlet and Violet a new level of strategic depth.

In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, How to Terastallize?

To Terastallize Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, you need a Tera Orb item. The Terastal Phenomenon is a unique new technique that is only accessible to a select few Trainers.

We don’t yet know when in your journey you’ll be able to obtain a Tera Orb.

Once players pass through the gates, they should examine the area before heading up the stairs towards the school, where they’ll encounter some Team Star grunts.

After they beat the first, Nemona will appear and give them a Tera Orb, a special item needed to Terastallize Pokemon.

Using the Tera Orb, players will Terastallize with the other Team Star grunt. Simply press the R button or place the cursor over TERASTALLIZE! Toggle Terastallization on and off by selecting the option to the left of the Pokemon’s moves and pressing the A button.

After being used in battle once, your Tera Orb will lose its Terastal energy.

In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, What Is A Tera Blast Attack?

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Terastallizing has advantages beyond only a type change and stat gain. The new move Tera Blast, accessible through a TM, will also have a special function in the Terastal Phenomenon.

Tera Blast is a Normal-type move that acquires the Tera Type when employed by a Terastallized Pokémon. For instance, a Tyranitar with a Ghost Tera Type will be able to use a Tera Blast of the Ghost type.

There hasn’t been any mention of a usage cap so yet, although it remains to be seen if Tera Blast could be used more than once in combat. It’s vital to remember that Tera Blast uses the higher stat between Attack and Sp.

Attack to deal damage, which gives Scarlet and Violet’s confrontations an additional degree of strategy.

