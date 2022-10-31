Is Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Available On PlayStation Plus? Resolved

(CTN News) – Activision’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now available worldwide, and players are eager to get their hands on it.

Due to the high cost of most games, some people are now turning to subscription services. PlayStation platforms often got exclusive rewards like the Oni skin, and the COD: Modern Warfare 2 beta wasn’t even required to have a PlayStation Plus subscription.

Due to their relationship, is COD: Modern Warfare 2 available as a free game on PlayStation Plus or Microsoft’s Game Pass?

Does COD: Modern Warfare 2 have PlayStation Plus or Game Pass?

There is no way to play the game without spending additional money for those who subscribe to either subscription. PlayStation Plus and Game Pass don’t offer COD: Modern Warfare 2.

Due to the fact that neither subscription service offers Call of Duty games at the moment, this is not surprising. Activision seems quite confident of the series’ selling points and will keep selling it for a full-retail price without attaching it to any subscription service.

Keep in mind, however, that Microsoft is in the process of acquiring Activision and all of its subsidiaries. It is possible that future Call of Duty titles will be playable through Game Pass at some point.

According to Microsoft, Sony and Activision’s relationship “restricts” Battle.net from putting Call of Duty games on Game Pass for “a number of years.”

It has been reported that their deals may last until 2024. So yeah, don’t hold your breath.

