An Update On SEGA’s “Super Game” Scheduled For 2026

(CTN News) – The president of SEGA has been speaking a little more about their upcoming super game which he said is expected to be released by the end of the fiscal year ending March 2026.

Generally speaking, the objective of a “super game” is to create something that has never been created before in the medium of SEGA video games, and that is why it is considered revolutionary in its own right.

Throughout history, there have been a few revolutionary video games that have taken place such as Nintendo’s Super Mario 64, Valve’s Half Life, and Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto III. Here is what SEGA had to say about these games:

Creating a large-scale global title has proven to be one of most effective strategies for generating the kind of hit titles that are considered to be ‘SEGA Super Games’.

In the present, we are in the process of developing such a game, and it is expected to be released by the end of the fiscal year that ends in March 2026.

It is the ultimate goal of the group’s ‘Super Game‘ strategy to create a game that will be so revolutionary that it will attract a much higher number of active users than any other game that has been developed so far by the group.

To achieve this goal, it will be critical for us to be able to gather a large, diverse community that will include both players and streamers who will be streaming the game live as well as viewers who will be watching the live stream, in order for us to be able to do so.

As a result of such a community, the SEGA game content is expanded and further developed, adding value to the game that is unimaginable to the developers, and that sparks a broader movement – which in turn will attract even more users and significantly increase the game’s presence.”

