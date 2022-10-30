Google Doodle For Halloween Features a Ghoul Duel Between Two Ghouls

(CTN News) – A spooky sequel to the popular Google Doodle game Great Ghoul Duel that was released last week is being offered to fans of the company’s Doodle games this weekend.

With Great Ghoul Duel 2, players will have to create two teams of four ghosts, each of which will try to collect as many wandering spirit flames as they can in order to win the game.

In order to win the Google game, your team must collect the most spirit flames and bring them back to your home base within two minutes of collecting them.

As well as collecting spirit flames, ghosts that collect a high number of them will also be able to unlock special powers, such as speed boosts and night vision, once they collect a high number of them.

There is, however, a possibility that teams can steal flames from one another when they are attempting to deposit them at their home bases, so make sure you take precautions to avoid this happening.

There are four new characters, two new maps and 12 achievement hats included in this version of the game, and it also offers a number of new abilities, such as a jack-o’-lantern with invincibility powers, which is new to this version of the game.

On Sunday and Monday, a new version of the game will be available on Google’s search page, which will allow players to invite seven of their friends or family members to play the game via a custom link, or to play random strangers near them who are available to play.

It should be noted, however, that this game, like most other Google games, can be very addictive, so you may find yourself playing it more than once this holiday season if you choose to do so.

What is Google’s current Doodle?

Today’s Google Doodle is a tribute to Dr. Michiaki Takahashi, the Japanese virologist who created a chickenpox vaccine which is still in use today.

The latest limited Google Doodle is celebrating Lantern Festival 2022, which signifies the end of the Chinese New Year celebrations.

