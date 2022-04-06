Is Online Bingo Popular in Thailand?

Online Bingo: Bingo dates back to the 16th century when it was played in Italy before spreading to France and then the rest of Europe. It was often the preserve of the aristocracy, but it also became a useful teaching tool in Germany where it was used in history, maths and spelling lessons.

Throughout the centuries, bingo has become a popular game all over the world with people enjoying the fact that it requires no experience or knowledge to play for the first time. This is especially true since the advent of online bingo, which has made the game even more accessible for players all over the globe.

In countries where bingo has always been popular, it has enjoyed a resurgence as online bingo sites have replaced traditional bingo halls to allow players to join in a game from wherever they happen to be. Bingo’s popularity has also spread to countries where there hasn’t been such a long history of bingo fandom, but its universal appeal has seen it take off in a big way.

Bingo’s popularity in Asia

Asia is the home to a huge population that favours gambling, especially bingo.

Gaming is a big industry in Asia and although the focus has traditionally been on casino gaming, bingo has also become a popular pastime among those who enjoy games of chance and skill. Macau, an autonomous region on the west coast of China, has long been known as the gaming capital of the world and it’s often compared to Monte Carlo in gaming circles.

With a huge tourism industry, Macau has been more popular with those who enjoy gambling than Las Vegas for nearly 15 years. Macau has forty-one brick and mortar casinos that bring in a lot of tourism from other Asian countries such as Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Vietnam and Thailand.

Asian culture has gone hand in hand with gaming culture over recent years, and many of the world’s most prolific games producers and developers are based in Asia. With investment in technology contributing to a thriving tech industry, it’s no surprise that gaming has also become a popular form of entertainment throughout the continent.

Gaming in Thailand

Although online bingo has become more and more popular in countries such as Thailand, it has been a relatively recent phenomenon. Thai gambling laws have historically been pretty restrictive, and over the last hundred years, there has been a thriving underground gambling scene including secret bingo halls and casinos.

However, the laws that restrict gambling have not been reviewed for nearly one hundred years, and even the authorities are coming round to the idea that expanding their remit might have some benefits. Players are currently limited to a specific state-run lottery and horse racing which has meant that the country has missed out on some of the economic benefits that a strong gaming industry can deliver.

In recent years, there has been talk of relaxing some of the stricter gaming laws in order that the Thai government can benefit from the tax revenue generated by gambling. A report is due to reveal just how much income online gambling could generate and this is gaining traction among the Thai people as a way to boost the country’s coffers and provide a more varied offering for Thailand’s gaming fans.

The impact of online gaming

Online bingo sites have given players the opportunity to join games being played all over the world, and there are a wealth of options for gamers that want to enjoy bingo, although there aren’t any sites based in Thailand. While online bingo hasn’t got as big a following in Thailand as it has in some other countries, it is gaining fans that appreciate the wide variety of games available.

Thai bingo fans have to access sites based elsewhere in the world, although the culture of the game is very different to that in countries where bingo is a long-standing favourite among players. Some sites target Thai players with specialised bonuses and promotions aimed at bingo fans from every corner of the world and many even offer exclusive discounts to those playing in Thai Baht, including no conversion fees or reduced transaction fees.

Smartphones have also changed the way Thai people think of online gaming and apps have given players easy access to offshore sites that showcase some of the most exciting games available worldwide. The government has realised that it is missing the opportunity to capitalise on this enthusiasm by offering home-grown gaming opportunities to Thai bingo fans.

Most popular games in Thailand

The gaming culture in Thailand is thriving, with more than half of the adult population of the country engaging in online gambling, and more than half of them go online to play baccarat. As well as being one of the most simple games available, baccarat also offers fast-paced fun, so it’s easy to see its appeal.

Slots are the second most popular online game in Thailand with five million players opting for the game that is the most popular choice globally. With so many options to choose from, players are spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing a theme, a playing style, and even the variance level of the machines available.

Thai players also enjoy digital versions of traditional Thai games such as Tai Sai, Pok Deng, and Hi Lo which have all been digitised for the Asian market. As bingo finds its place among the wealth of other games, Thai gamers are embracing more and more different online games as the market gradually opens up.

