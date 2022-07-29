Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #155 Daily Song For July 29, 2022

Heardle Today: Guess the Song of the Heardle Today? Heardle musical intros game Answers and Hints for July 29, 2022, Friday. Wordle is a popular word game that has a twist. This is the best version.
In this game, you must guess the song title by listening to the intro. “Soundcloud, Svelte, Tailwind, Noto Serif Display, Noto Sans, IconSVG, momentjs, autocomplete.js, and Vercel” were used in the development of this game. Served omakase / ***” and today Song 29/7/2022 released whose full answer and video can be found here.
Daily Heardle Today #155 Song Hints
|Hint 1
|The song was released in 2015
|Hint 2
|[blank] and Oh’s
|Hint 3
|Song Sing by Elle King
|Hint 4
|Pop rock
|Game Name
|Heardle – That daily musical intros game
|Puzzle number
|#155
|Song of the Day
|Ex’s and Oh’s by Elle King
|Date
|29/7/2022
|Day
|Friday
|Heardle web official website
|www.heardle.app
Heardle Today #155 Song Answer For July 29, 2022
Answer to Heardle 155, which will be released on July 29, 2022, The Answer is Ex’s and Oh’s by Elle King.