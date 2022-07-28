Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #154 Daily Song For July 28, 2022

Heardle Today: Guess the Song of the Heardle Today? Heardle musical intros game Answers and Hints for July 28, 2022, Thursday. Wordle is a popular word game that has a twist. This is the best version.
In this game, you must guess the song title by listening to the intro. “Soundcloud, Svelte, Tailwind, Noto Serif Display, Noto Sans, IconSVG, momentjs, autocomplete.js, and Vercel” were used in the development of this game. Served omakase / ***” and today Song 28/7/2022 released whose full answer and video can be found here.
Must Read: Powerball & Powerball Plus Winning Numbers For July 26, 2022
Daily Heardle Today #154 Song Hints
|Hint 1
|The song was released in 1982
|Hint 2
|[blank] Like the Wolf
|Hint 3
|Song Sing by Duran Duran
|Hint 4
|New Wave
|Game Name
|Heardle – That daily musical intros game
|Puzzle number
|#154
|Song of the Day
|Hungry Like the Wolf by Duran Duran
|Date
|28/7/2022
|Day
|Thursday
|Heardle web official website
|www.heardle.app
Must Read: How To Turn Off Twitter’s Startling New Refresh Sound
Heardle Today #154 Song Answer For July 28, 2022
Answer to Heardle 154, which will be released on July 28, 2022, The Answer is Hungry Like the Wolf by Duran Duran.