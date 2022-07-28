29.3 C
Bangkok
type here...
Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #154 Daily Song For July 28, 2022

By Arsi Mughal
0
Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #154 Daily Song For July 28, 2022
Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #154 Daily Song For July 28, 2022

Heardle Today: Guess the Song of the Heardle Today? Heardle musical intros game Answers and Hints for July 28, 2022, Thursday. Wordle is a popular word game that has a twist. This is the best version.

In this game, you must guess the song title by listening to the intro. “Soundcloud, Svelte, Tailwind, Noto Serif Display, Noto Sans, IconSVG, momentjs, autocomplete.js, and Vercel” were used in the development of this game. Served omakase / ***” and today Song 28/7/2022 released whose full answer and video can be found here.

Must Read: Powerball & Powerball Plus Winning Numbers For July 26, 2022

Daily Heardle Today #154 Song Hints

Hint 1 The song was released in 1982
Hint 2 [blank] Like the Wolf
Hint 3 Song Sing by Duran Duran
Hint 4 New Wave
Must Read: Mega Millions Winning Numbers For July 26, 2022: Jackpot $830 Million
Listed here is the Heardle Today answered with the song title and the official video. The Heardle Music puzzle solution lists have been tested by our team and are 100% accurate.
Heardle Answer Today
Heardle Answer Today
Game Name Heardle – That daily musical intros game
Puzzle number #154
Song of the Day Hungry Like the Wolf by Duran Duran
Date 28/7/2022
Day Thursday
Heardle web official website www.heardle.app

Must Read: How To Turn Off Twitter’s Startling New Refresh Sound

Heardle Today #154 Song Answer For July 28, 2022

Answer to Heardle 154, which will be released on July 28, 2022, The Answer is Hungry Like the Wolf by Duran Duran.

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #154 Daily Song For July 28, 2022
Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #154 Daily Song For July 28, 2022
Previous articlePowerball Winning Numbers For July 27, 2022: Jackpot $145 Million
learn spanish online
Buy and Sell FUT Coins

Latest News

© Canada, LLC. All rights reserved.CTN News ® is a registered Canada trademark of Media Max, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks