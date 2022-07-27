Powerball & Powerball Plus Winning Numbers For July 26, 2022

(CTN News) – Check your PowerBall and PowerBall Plus tickets with confidence as soon as they are drawn on CTN News.
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus jackpot estimates for 26 July 2022:
PowerBall jackpot: R10 million.
PowerBall Plus jackpot: R2 million.
Must Read: Mega Millions Winning Numbers For July 26, 2022: Jackpot $830 Million
Here is the PowerBall winning Numbers results for Tuesday, 26 July 2022:
Even though every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, The CTN News cannot be held responsible for any errors in PowerBall or PowerBall Plus results. Verify the numbers on the National Lottery website.
Below are the PowerBall & Powerball Plus winning numbers after the draw. After the draw, usually within 10 minutes. You may need to refresh the page to see the updated results.
PowerBall: 04, 06, 09, 41, 50 Powerball: 13
PowerBall Plus: 09, 15, 26, 28, 44 Powerball: 19
For more details and to verify the PowerBall results, visit the National Lottery website.
How to play the Powerball and Powerball Plus lottery game
- The Powerball and Powerball-Plus lotteries are held every Tuesday and Friday.
- Both of these lotteries are fairly straightforward to play. A player will be charged R5 for each board or play.
- You choose five main numbers from a series of one to 45 numbers for the Powerball lottery.
- Next, you must choose one Powerball number from a series of one to 20 numbers.
- Your chances of winning depend on how many of your main numbers match the winning numbers. Your Powerball number will also be higher if it matches the winning Powerball number. The top prize is won if all five main numbers and the Powerball number are matched
Related CTN News: