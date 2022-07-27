Google Play Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary With A New Logo

(CTN News) – In celebration of Google Play’s 10th anniversary, the company has introduced a new logo.

In spite of the fact that the new logo is very similar to the old one, it contains minor changes.

Besides revealing the new logo, Google also mentioned other milestones that Play Store has achieved in the last decade on its official blog.

On July 25, 2022, Google published a blog post celebrating the 10th anniversary of Google Play.

As Google points out in the blog post, “think back to 2012: Call Me Maybe topped the music charts and “Venmoing” wasn’t yet a mainstream verb.

Android – with its mission to make mobile computing accessible to everyone, everywhere – was just a few years old.”

The post contains nine of the platform’s favourite milestones and ends with the new Google Play logo.

Here is how the new Google Play logo looks

Earlier this year, Google made subtle changes to Chrome’s logo. Google Play’s logo has also been changed.

This new logo better reflects the brand and matches the branding of some of Google’s most popular products, such as Assistant, Photos, Gmail, and more. Let’s talk about the changes to the logo now.

The new logo is not as vibrant as the old one at first glance. The four colours used in the logo, red, blue, yellow and green, have been intentionally toned down.

The proportion of red and green colours is also significantly larger than before. Finally, the triangular logo has rounded edges. The changes are very subtle, but they are in line with other Google products.

