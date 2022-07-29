India Blocks Krafton’s Battlegrounds Mobile India Two Years After PUBG Ban

(CTN News) – Battlegrounds Mobile India, a popular battle royale game, has disappeared from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India.

At the moment, the game does not appear when searched by its name, even though the reason for its removal is unclear.

The ban on BGMI started appearing on Twitter around 8:30 PM IST. However, those with BGMI installed on their Android phones or iPhones are still able to play the game.

Since the game has been delisted from the app stores, netizens speculate that the government has again banned it. Krafton and the government have not released any official statements.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is a version of the original title PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds, which was banned in September 2020 due to security reasons.

Google confirmed that Battlegrounds Mobile India was removed following a government order.

The details of the order have not yet been released by the government. YouTuber Tech Burner mentions in a video that BGMI isn’t the only app that’s been taken down from the Play Store.

New State Mobile, another game from Krafton, is still available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. BGMI has yet to be removed from Indian app stores by Krafton.

