30.5 C
Bangkok
type here...
Gaming

India Blocks Krafton’s Battlegrounds Mobile India Two Years After PUBG Ban

By Arsi Mughal
0
India Blocks Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India Two Years After PUBG Ban
India Blocks Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India Two Years After PUBG Ban

(CTN News) – Battlegrounds Mobile India, a popular battle royale game, has disappeared from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India.

At the moment, the game does not appear when searched by its name, even though the reason for its removal is unclear.

The ban on BGMI started appearing on Twitter around 8:30 PM IST. However, those with BGMI installed on their Android phones or iPhones are still able to play the game.

Since the game has been delisted from the app stores, netizens speculate that the government has again banned it. Krafton and the government have not released any official statements.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is a version of the original title PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds, which was banned in September 2020 due to security reasons.

Google confirmed that Battlegrounds Mobile India was removed following a government order.

The details of the order have not yet been released by the government. YouTuber Tech Burner mentions in a video that BGMI isn’t the only app that’s been taken down from the Play Store.

New State Mobile, another game from Krafton, is still available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. BGMI has yet to be removed from Indian app stores by Krafton.

Related CTN News:

Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #405 For July 29, 2022
Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #155 Daily Song For July 29, 2022
Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches To $1.02B – The 3rd Highest Prize In History
Previous articleAstraZeneca Profits Fall, COVID Vaccine Sales Slide
learn spanish online
Buy and Sell FUT Coins

Latest News

© Canada, LLC. All rights reserved.CTN News ® is a registered Canada trademark of Media Max, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks