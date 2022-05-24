Genshin Impact Update 2.7 To Release On May 31: Adds New Characters & Events

(CTN News) – Fans of Genshin Impact can rejoice as version 2.7 of the game is now available. Genshin Impact v2.7 was previously delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak in China and the tight lockdowns in Shanghai, which hampered its development. Now that the update is coming out on May 31, 2022, players are eager to know more about its new content and characters.

During a post on the official Genshin Impact Twitter account, the developers shared that “update maintenance for V2.7 will begin at 6 am (UTC+8) on 05/31 and should be completed in 5 hours. V2.7 will take 6 weeks, and V2.8 will be updated on 07/13.”

Genshin Impact v2.7 new characters, events

The developers held a live stream to showcase all the new content arriving in Genshin Impact v2.7 shortly after miHoYo announced the launch date. In the update, two new characters will be added, including Yelan and Kuki Shinobu. The website pcinvasion.com also reports that Genshin Impact v2.8 beta contains a new character called Shikanoin Heizou.

New events will be included in Genshin Impact v2.7, including Perilous Trail, a battle event that asks the players to explore the “mysteries of the depths.” A new minigame will also be included. The update also brings a new event called “Core of the Apparatus” that asks players to gather materials from toymakers. Players will learn more about the quests and events when the update is released.

More about Genshin Impact v2.6

With Genshin-Impact v2.6, miHoYo has added a completely new location to the game called The Chasm. This location unlocks a variety of opportunities for players to collect in-game items. New enemies and bosses can also be found here. In addition to The Chasm, Genchin Impact 2.6 introduces Kamisato Ayato, a 5-star character who uses the Hydro sword and is a master of the Kamisato Art, Tachi Jutsu. Watch this space for more updates about Genshin-Impact and other gaming news.