For A Limited Time, Epic Games Gives Away 2 Free Games

(CTN News) At the moment, there are many free Epic Games that have been thrown our way recently, and now there are even more that can be claimed by you.

Whether it is Steam or Prime Gaming, you won’t see us complaining about the fact that we have access to some fantastic video Epic Games for free with either of these services.

Epic Games is giving away its latest freebies through its digital storefront, which is part of the company’s own digital store. As far as the titles go, there are two to choose from.

All major platforms now offer a free demo version of Lies Of P, which you can download right now.

Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms and Hunter: Call of the Wild are the two free games that are in question at the moment. The second game can quite clearly be described as a hunting game as its title suggests quite clearly.

The story, although not one of the monster vs human variety as seen in Dead by Daylight, is one of human vs nature. You could say that it is a battle between nature and monsters.

The official synopsis of the Epic Games states, “Experiencing an atmospheric hunting game like no other in this realistic and visually breathtaking open world is an experience you won’t forget.”.

In the atmospheric single-player campaign, you can immerse yourself in the ultimate hunting experience, or you can share it with friends.

There seems to be a lot of fun to be had in the second game in question. The game Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms is an action-adventure strategy game inspired by Dungeons & Dragons.

While this game is actually free-to-play, it is worth noting that the Epic Games offer includes the ‘Wulfgar’s Legends of Renown Pack’ which is said to have a value of over $100 USD and is a great addition to any Epic Games package.

As part of the ‘Wulfgar’s Legends of Renown Pack‘, you will be able to unlock five champion characters, an exclusive skin and weapon, two Gold Regis Chests which guarantee that at least two shiny pieces of equipment will be unlocked, and more.

You must claim either of these offers as soon as possible if you want to take advantage of them, as both offers will expire on 29 June 2023. Act now before it is too late.

Similarly, the critically acclaimed Prey video game from Bethesda is currently available for free download and play right now. Also, Steam has just released a new batch of free games that will be available for a limited time.

I wish you all the best.

