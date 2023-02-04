EPIC GAMES STORE: FREE GAMES NEXT WEEK FROM 9-16 FEBRUARY

(CTN NEWS) – Recipe for Disaster, a free game available on the Epic Games Store the next week, allows players to run their own restaurant. But a riot will also accompany it.

From 11:00 p.m. forward, this game will be delivered between February 9 and 16.

Recipe for Disaster

It takes a lot of skill to maneuver through the hectic and demanding world of the food service profession.

People are involved in this sector. It’s incredibly challenging to make everyone happy, have inspiration, and be content! Significant Habitual Drawbacks and skill shortages within your staff may impact the service’s flow.

At the same time, a poor attitude and your customers’ distinctive tastes may make it difficult to receive the reviews that your business needs.

Utilize simple building tools to create a restaurant with a unique look and layout. Make your kitchen ready with cutting-edge tools. your dining room with décor.

Decorate the area and make places for the storage of your priceless ingredients. Task-sharing with your team Alternately, assign each person their own tasks using a programmable priority system.

Keep an eye on any incoming client meal orders. And modify your approach as necessary to assure food quality. as well as top-notch customer service.

And always keep in mind that you can play the game here.

City of Gangsters and Dishonored®: Death of the OutsiderTM is available for free download from the Epic Games Store until February 9 before 11:00 PM EST. Don’t miss it, game enthusiasts!

Anyone with an Epic Games Store account (also free) can access the free games; they will be added to your library and accessible from there.

Since the store’s introduction in December 2018, Epic has offered free games every week as an incentive to sign up (and play Epic’s titles, like Fortnite)

WHEN DO FREE GAMES APPEAR IN THE EPIC GAMES STORE?

Every Thursday at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT, Epic updates its selection of free games.

EPIC GAMES STORE FREE GAMES: HOW TO GET THEM?

Epic Games Store frequently offers free games for seven days. During the Christmas season, the games change every day.

Follow these steps to get the current game without spending any money:

Log in or create an Epic Games Store account (the same one you use for Fortnite).

Use the website or the Epic Games Launcher.

Look up the title of the game using a search engine. The stated price must be zero dollars.

Press “Get”

You may now download and play it via the Epic Games Launcher.

Enjoy!

EPIC GAMES STORE FREE GAMES 2023 HISTORY

Jan. 1 to Jan 5: Dishonored – Definitive Edition and Eximus: Seize the Frontline

Jan. 5 to Jan. 12: Kerbal Space Program and Shadow Tactics – Aiko’s Choice

Jan. 12 to Jan. 19: First Class Trouble, Gamedec – Definitive Edition, and Divine Knockout

Jan. 19 to Jan. 26: Epistory – Typing Chronicles

Jan. 26 to Feb. 2: Adios

Feb. 2 to Feb 9: Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider and City of Gangsters

Feb. 9 to Feb 16: Recipe for Disaster

