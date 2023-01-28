EPIC GAMES STORE: FREE GAMES NEXT WEEK FROM 2-9 FEBRUARY

(CTN NEWS) – Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider, the newest installment in the dishonored franchise, will be included in a free gift for the first week of February 2023, according to the Epic Games Store.

City of Gangsters, a different game, will also be available starting on February 2 at 9 p.m.

1. Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider

In this game, players assume the position of Billie Lurk (or Meagan Foster), a former assassin trained by the famed assassin Daud and was formerly one of Dunwall’s most cunning killers.

The biggest assassination ever was carried out by you when you killed an Outsider, a deity whom Billie and Daud believe to have had a crucial role in the Empire’s most infamous episode.

You will encounter hazardous resistance as you explore Karnaca’s most terrible crevices to unravel the mystery surrounding the foreigner and his ancestry.

Ancient forces and challenging choices will forever alter your surroundings.

You can get the game here.

2. City of Gangsters

A brutal business management simulator where players build a criminal enterprise from nothing and grow it into a productive money-making machine!

Build illicit bars and distilleries, bargain for perks, pursue debtors, and pay the police to ignore your operation, but don’t just focus on generating quick money.

To win this game, you must look ahead and think bigger and farther than you are now.

You can get the game here.

Adios and Hell are Others are free games that can be downloaded until February 2 before 2:00 p.m. on the Epic Games shop this week.

Anyone with an Epic Games Store account (also free) can access the free games; they will be added to your library and accessible from there.

Since the store’s introduction in December 2018, Epic has offered free games every week as an incentive to sign up (and play Epic’s titles, like Fortnite)

WHEN DO FREE GAMES APPEAR IN THE EPIC GAMES STORE?

Every Thursday at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT, Epic updates its selection of free games.

EPIC GAMES STORE FREE GAMES: HOW TO GET THEM?

Epic Games Store frequently offers free games for seven days. During the Christmas season, the games change every day.

Follow these steps to get the current game without spending any money:

Log in or create an Epic Games Store account (the same one you use for Fortnite).

Use the website or the Epic Games Launcher.

Look up the title of the game using a search engine. The stated price must be zero dollars.

Press “Get”

You may now download and play it via the Epic Games Launcher.

Enjoy!

EPIC GAMES STORE FREE GAMES 2023 HISTORY

Jan. 1 to Jan 5: Dishonored – Definitive Edition and Eximus: Seize the Frontline

Jan. 5 to Jan. 12: Kerbal Space Program and Shadow Tactics – Aiko’s Choice

Jan. 12 to Jan. 19: First Class Trouble, Gamedec – Definitive Edition, and Divine Knockout

Jan. 19 to Jan. 26: Epistory – Typing Chronicles

Jan. 26 to Feb. 2: Adios

More In: GAMING