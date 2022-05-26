Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Release Date Revealed

(CTN News) – A release date has been set for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. Several reports claim to leak multiple aspects of the game that have been in development for a long time. Activision had previously announced that the game’s release date would be announced in June. Read on to learn more about the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 release date and other details.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will be released later this year. The release date has been set for October 28, 2022. To stay updated on the latest developments in the game, sign up at https://www.callofduty.com/modernwarfare2, which is the game’s official website.

CharlieIntel has revealed that Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will include a Battle Pass, 50 tier skips and a Red Team 141 operator pack featuring Ghost, Soap, Price and Farah. Additionally, the new title includes FJX Cinder Weapon Vault, 10 hours of 2XP + 2 WXP and a Ghost Legacy Pack with 12 operator skins and 10 weapon blueprints. Additionally, there will be an open beta test before the game is released.

Leaker shares illustrated image of the map from the upcoming games

@TheMW2Ghost, a leaker who claims to have seen the map of the upcoming title, is cited in the report. The leaker believes the map will be used for Warzone 2 as well as a rumoured mode coming to Modern Call of Duty Warfare 2 called DMZ mode. The actual image of the map has not been posted online yet, but the leaker shared an illustrated remake based on the real map. Since the image lacks the details found on maps of modern-day first-person shooting games, it appears to be taken from an early first-person shooting game.

Upon reviewing the image, one will notice two bodies of water, one running from the north of the map down to the southwest region, likely to be a river, and another near the center, likely to be a lake. In addition, the map contains a few icons of padlocks and weapons in the northern and western regions. The image, however, does not contain a key and thus it is unknown what they represent.