Wordle #340 Today’s Answer: Wordle Hints, and Clues For May 25, 2022

Wordle 340 answer for May 25: Since we have shared a lot of Wordle strategies with you over the past few days, we are sure you will be able to handle today’s Wordle on your own if you have followed them. Do not worry if you are confused. As always, here are the top 5 Wordle hints and clues to help you solve. In case you fail to get the solution, you can always scroll down to find it.

General Wordle tips and tricks… Make sure you don’t use the same letter twice in your opening guess.

Your first guess should include a couple of vowels, particularly ‘A’ and ‘E’.

Do not use letters such as ‘X’, ‘Z’, or ‘Q’ until later, when you have more understanding of the question.

‘RAISE’ is a good word to start with, and ‘TOUCH’ is a good second guess. Wordle 340 hints and clues for May 25… 1. Today Wordle 340 begins with the letter V. 2. Today Wordle 340 contains Two vowels. 3. To endorse somebody or something. 4. If these clues seem a bit ridiculous, please accept my apologies. Today’s Wordle answer, Thursday, May 25, 2022 The answer to today’s Wordle (Wordle 340, May 25) is VOUCH, which means to affirm that something is true or accurately described based on personal experience.