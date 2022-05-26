Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds Is Now Available For Windows PC: Check How To Download & Play On Pc

(CTN News) – The PC version of Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds is now available. Netmarble and Level-5 first announced the game in Japan on Android and iOS. The game was shown at the Tokyo Game Show in September 2020. The developers announced that the game would be released for PC last May. Below are more details.

Nintendo-power.com reports that Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds PC will be released on May 25, 2022. Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds’ PC client will only be available for Windows, according to the report. According to the report, this was done to enable users to play the game directly on their computers.

An account in the game must be created through the mobile app, however. Playing Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds on PC requires pre-registration.

How to download Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds on PC?

Visit https://ninokuni.netmarble.com/en/pcplay and click on ‘download now.’

Run the downloaded EXE file to install Netmarble Launcher.

The installation of the Ni no Kuni Cross Worlds game will appear after installing the Netmarble Launcher. Click the [Begin Install] button once you have confirmed the installation options.

Upon installation, users can click the Play button to start the game.

Users log in with their email accounts on mobile.

To log into the PC version, users must link their email address on the mobile app.

Press F1 to see the key bindings. Then, enjoy Ni no Kuni Cross Worlds!

How to log in to the Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds PC Client?

According to the official website of the game, an email account is required to access the PC Client. Tap the Menu icon on the top right corner of the screen to launch the game. Tap the Settings icon at the bottom and link the email under the Account Settings. You cannot unlink or change the linked email. Log into the PC launcher of the game using the linked email account after linking the email on the mobile application.