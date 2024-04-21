US Sanctions Chinese and Belarusian Companies for Supplying Missiles to Pakistan

(CTN News) – The US has placed sanctions on three Chinese businesses and one from Belarus for secretly selling missile-related components to Pakistan’s ballistic missile programs, including its long-range missile project, according to the State Department.

The companies’ names are Xi’an Longde Technology Development, Tianjin Creative Source International Trade, Granpect Co. Ltd. from China, and Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant from Belarus.

A spokesperson for the State Department, Matthew Miller, said on Friday that they “have engaged in activities or transactions that have materially contributed to, or pose a risk of materially contributing to, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction or their means of delivery, including any efforts to manufacture, acquire, possess, develop, transport, transfer or use such items by Pak.”

Mr. Miller stated that the United States is dedicated to enhancing the global nonproliferation framework by disrupting procurement networks that support proliferation activities of concern.

China, Pakistan’s all-weather ally, has been the primary provider of armaments and defense equipment for the country’s ambitious military modernization program.

The Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant in Belarus provided customized vehicle chassis for Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile project.

According to a State Department Factsheet, Pakistan’s National Development Complex (NDC) uses such chassis as launch support equipment for ballistic missiles. NDC is responsible for developing Missile Technology Control Regime Category (MTCR) I ballistic missiles.

China’s Xi’an Longde Technology Development Company Limited provided missile-related technology, including a filament winding machine, to Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile program, which the US claimed was intended for Pakistan’s NDC.

Filament winding machines can be used to make rocket motor casings.

Tianjin Creative Source International Trade Co Ltd provided missile-related equipment to Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile program, including stir welding equipment (which the US believes can be used to manufacture propellant tanks for space launch vehicles) and a linear accelerator system (which the US believes can be used to inspect solid rocket motors).

According to the US State Department, Tianjin Creative’s purchases were most likely intended for Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), which develops and manufactures Pakistan’s MTCR Category I ballistic missiles.

Granpect Company collaborated with Pak’s SUPARCO to provide equipment for testing large-diameter rocket motors.

In addition, Granpect Co. Ltd. cooperated with Pakistan’s NDC to provide equipment for testing large-diameter rocket motors.

